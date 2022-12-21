After just five days of release in domestic theaters, and a little longer in a handful of international markets, director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has passed the $500 million mark at the global box office. In the making for over a decade, the film was released in over 50 worldwide territories last week.

With $168 million domestically and another $346 million from overseas markets, The Way of Water has now grossed $515 million worldwide. Early projections suggest that the film will witness a drop in the 47% to 50% range in its second weekend, which would translate to a $67 million to $80 million sophomore weekend haul at the domestic box office. This will put the film’s running domestic total in the vicinity of $250 million. The $500 million global gross puts it at number nine on the list of the highest-grossing films of the year. So far, only Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion have managed to pass the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office this year.

The Way of Water is expected to have strong legs over the holiday season, no doubt aided by a complete lack of competition and largely positive reviews. In what should be seen as a massively encouraging sign, the movie actually jumped by 18% from Monday to Tuesday at the domestic box office. The Way of Water received a solid A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which bodes well for its performance in the long run, although its three-hour-plus run time has drawn concern — the longer the movie, the fewer screenings theaters are able to squeeze into a day.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Characters, Ranked By Likability

China is currently the film’s biggest international territory, with $56 million so far. This is way lower than the $100 million-plus that it was projected to gross by the end of its opening weekend alone, but the Middle Kingdom is grappling with a new wave of the coronavirus as we speak, leading to significant on-ground tensions. Other major international markets for the film are South Korea ($24 million), France ($21 million), India and Germany ($19 million each).

The Way of Water has a high benchmark for success, and not only because it’s directed by a legendary hit-maker. The first Avatar, which was released in 2009, went on to become the biggest box office hit in history. The film finished its domestic run with $760 million, and is currently sitting on a $2.9 billion global gross after several re-releases.

Set 10 years after the events of the first movie, The Way of Water sends the protagonists Jake Sully and Neytiri into uncharted territory, as they are chased by a foe who is both enigmatic and familiar. The film also introduces a new generation of characters, who may go on to play a more central role in future installments.

Produced on a reported budget of around $400 million, The Way of Water, by Cameron's own admission, would need to finish as one of the top five films of all time in order to break even, meaning that anything less than $2 billion worldwide would be considered a disappointment. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. You can watch our interview with Cameron here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.