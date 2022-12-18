Avatar: The Way of Water has exceeded expectations at this weekend's box office in more ways than one. One of the film's many achievements this weekend was excelling in the global IMAX network. Avatar: The Way of Water managed to earn a whopping $48.8M at 1,543 screens in 80 markets. The high-budget sequel has broken the record for global IMAX openings and now holds the second highest-grossing IMAX global weekend of all time and the biggest IMAX December global opening ever. 11.2 percent of moviegoers who came out to the theater for Avatar: The Way of Water experienced the film in IMAX.

CEO of IMAX Rich Gelfond spoke about the experience of seeing Avatar: The Way of Water in IMAX and the film's success, saying:

“’Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a watershed achievement in filmmaking innovation and technology, and it’s clear that global audiences are choosing to see this film through the best technology for blockbuster entertainment in the world: IMAX As excited as we are about these early results, we anticipate a long and successful run for “Avatar: The Way of Water” as more people around the world book their ticket to Pandora for the epic storytelling and unmissable visual splendor of what James Cameron and his team have created.”

In North America, Avatar: The Way of Water pulled in $16.5 million from IMAX alone, which means that IMAX sales accounted for 12.3% of the film's domestic weekend total and the film's IMAX ticket sales made an average of over $40 thousand per screen. The film has made a total of over $32.3 million from international IMAX ticket sales. In China, the blockbuster film grossed $15.8m from 735 IMAX screens, making it the fourth-highest IMAX opening weekend ever in China. Avatar: The Way of Water now holds the record for the biggest IMAX opening ever in India, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Chile, Czech, Vietnam, New Zealand, Romania, Serbia, and Kazakhstan.

Avatar: The Way of Water pulled in $134 million domestically and $434.5 million worldwide, making it a triumphant success. The film, which is a direct sequel to James Cameron's 2009 smash hit Avatar, follows Jake Sully as he tries to save his newfound home of Pandora from a familiar threat. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. James Cameron directed the film from a script by himself, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver. The first Avatar film has accumulated $2.923 billion worldwide and is the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar: The Way of Water's IMAX global pre-sale numbers are still extremely high, and the sequel's gross is expected to grow within the next month.