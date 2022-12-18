Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.

When in doubt, know that no one is really dead in the world of Avatar. The first movie saw the death of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) and the death of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). But you wouldn't really know that with Avatar: The Way of Water because both of those actors are back, with Lang returning as Quaritch inside his own Na'vi body (his mortal body being destroyed in the first film), and Weaver returning as Kiri, a Na'vi child somehow born from Grace's avatar. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does pose an interesting dilemma in the world of Avatar: can anyone truly die in the Avatar franchise?

Obviously the lore of Avatar has grown from the first film to the second, but one of the most significant changes is in how Avatar: The Way of Water deals with immortality. While Grace isn't technically "back," Weaver is by way of Kiri, Grace's unexplained daughter. We also see Grace's avatar still alive in the lab of the sky people who stayed on Pandora. And lastly, there is also the ability to bond with the Tree of Souls and connect back to the dead, which allows us to once again see Grace when Kiri connects with the tree and "meets" her mother. Pair that with Colonel Quaritch coming back as his own Na'vi with his memories implanted into it (so, not really an avatar but sort of a horrid human version of what happened to Jake), and it seems like the only one from the first Avatar film who stayed dead was Neytiri's father.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Introduces Anti-Aging

But somehow, the lore of who lives and who dies and who is telling Pandora's story gets even more complicated in Avatar: The Way of Water because the film provides more ways for human beings to not only be reunited with those they've lost, but it also provides a way to stop aging.

The Tulkun are an important part of Avatar: The Way of Water because they share their love and stories with the Na'vi. They also are representative of humanity's damaging interaction with nature, as shown through the characters of Captain Mick Scoresby (Brendan Cowell) and Dr. Ian Garvin (Jemaine Clement). Scoresby and Garvin kill the Tulkun not for sport but to harvest aspects of the whale-like creatures that are beneficial (in their eyes) to mankind — a clear commentary on how human beings interact with animals on our own planet. More specifically, Scoresby extracts the brain enzymes from the Tulkun, which, if consumed by humans, can stop aging. While Avatar: The Way of Water doesn't necessarily say humans will live forever, it does find a way to make it so humans will be forever young. Think of the Tuck Everlasting syndrome.

I wouldn't put it past Avatar 3 to say that anyone who died in Avatar: The Way of Water can come back because, as Jake (Sam Worthington) says in the voice-over at the end of the film, you borrow energy when you're born, and you must return that energy to the earth when you die. Could that then mean that that energy of your life can be returned to you if needed?

Either way, one thing is very clear: Avatar has a problem with immortality. Between ancestral trees, space-whale anti-aging serum, and memory implants, James Cameron seems determined to find any way he can to make it so that his characters never die.

