Editor's Note: The following contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers.

In James Cameron's Avatar, it’s clear from the final battle when Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) slays Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) that she holds all the power in her relationship with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

There are many reasons that Avatar is so often compared to the 1990 Best Picture winner Dances With Wolves, as they’re both films about assimilation, colonization, genocide, and whether redemption is possible for a character that could be accused of perpetrating the “white savior” archetype. Both films have received pointed and insightful criticisms from indigenous writers and critics on their cultural merit, but when judged solely on the merits of their storytelling, the two films drag their running times with melodramatic romances. Jake Sully isn’t necessarily the most interesting character, and sadly he doesn’t have a lot of chemistry with Neytiri. Even so, of the connection the two do have, Neytiri clearly holds all the power.

Thankfully, Avatar: The Way of Water continues this spirit, and once again proves that Neytiri is the real dominant force in their marriage. The seeds of this dynamic are teased from the very beginning, which explore the passage of time between the two films as Jake and Neytiri raises their children Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), as well as their adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), who shares DNA with the first film’s Dr. Grace Augustine. None of her maternal responsibilities have made Neytiri any less ruthless; she even nurses a pregnant belly when hunting wild animals. In a particularly amusing moment, Jake recalls to his children during “story time” that the first time he met his bride-to-be, she had tried to kill him.

Jake may play the role of being the ceremonial leader of the Omaticaya tribe, but it’s Neytiri who holds the responsibility of teaching her children the native customs and traditions that have been passed down by her family for generations. She knows how important the Hometree is better than anyone, and she’s frankly bewildered when Jake considers moving their family away from the forests in order to elude the pressing forces of the RDA. While she understands the potential impact that an invasion could have, she knows that it’s better to stand and fight, rather than simply prolong the inevitable. As Jake and Neytiri continue on their voyage, it becomes more than clear that the film supports her point-of-view; Jake’s realization at the end of the film is the same thing that Neytiri had been saying the whole time.

In 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' Motherhood Doesn’t Slow Neytiri Down

Image via 20th Century Studios

James Cameron certainly knows how to create badass mothers. Sarah Connor’s transformation into a warrior in Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Ellen Ripley’s maternal role in Aliens proved that motherhood doesn’t slow you down at all in a battle; it just gives you something else to fight for. Neytiri lives up to this legacy by commanding a banshee as she and her husband track their potential invaders. While Jake may be technically leading the pack, it’s Neytiri’s experience as a hunter that makes her best-suited for the position.

While Neytiri is unfortunately forced to yield to her husband’s suggestion to depart the forest and seek shelter in the great reefs, it’s after the family has already been put in danger. The human boy Spider (Jack Champion), who Jake and Neytiri have raised as one of their own, is kidnapped by Quaritch, his biological father who has been resurrected in Na’vi form. Neytiri is heartbroken to leave her home, but the potential kidnapping of her children indicates that they are not yet prepared to stage a battle. Neteyam has too much of his father’s idealism, Lo’ak is too restless, Tuk is too young, and Kiri is still wrestling with their identity; while Neytiri may be prepared to fight, she knows that her children still need time to grow into their responsibilities.

Neytiri Must Correct Jake’s Failures

Image via 20th Century Studios

Jake’s ineptitude becomes particularly apparent during their early interactions with the Metkayina tribe on the great barrier reef. Neytiri knows that there will be hostilities, and for good cause; the RDA inflicted destruction on the forests, and she knows that Chief Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and his wife Ronal (Kate Winselt) don’t want to also put their home in danger. Neytiri knows that whatever shelter they seek can only be temporary, as the forest dwellers do not possess the natural swimming skills they would need to survive in the ocean. As she tells Jake time and time again, holding off on a conflict is only going to put more people in danger.

While Jake wrestles with his identity, Neytiri does all the productive work in their family. She’s the one that has to scold Lo’ak for getting into a brawl with the young Metkayina boys, which only signifies to her that they will never be truly accepted here. Jake may be biding his time, but it's Neytiri who is actually able to make breakthroughs with Ronal by sharing in her grief upon the death of the Tulkun. Sadly, it’s a heartbreak she ends up relating a little too much to when Neteyam is slaughtered by Quaritch.

Neytiri's Greatest Legacy Is Her Effect on Her Children

Image via 20th Century Studios

We see Neytiri’s expertise in combat during the epic final action set piece where predictably, Jake’s plan to simply “turn himself in” to Quaritch to bargain for their children’s lives goes completely wrong. We see that even in a new environment, Neytiri is the most fearsome warrior in her tribe; she mercilessly cuts down the RDA soldiers that threaten her children, and she forces Quaritch into a vulnerable position by pinning down Spider and threatening to kill him. It’s a little too cruel, but Neytiri knows that she might have to cross some ethical boundaries in order to prevent herself from losing another child.

The greatest legacy that we see Neytiri leave is the effect that she has on her children. Her daughters have grown to respect and admire their mother, as despite her skills as a warrior, she always had a deep spiritual connection to nature. Similar to Neytiri’s connection to the Hometree in the forest, Kiri is able to form a spiritual bond with a sea creature that brings her mother to safety. It’s a beautiful moment; Neytiri has spent her life teaching Kiri to become an independent woman, and now her daughter has the chance to repay the favor.

While Neytiri is saddled with heartbreak, we know that she won’t have any of her responsibilities diluted moving forward. Avatar 3 promises an even more epic journey, and it will be interesting to see Neytiri rise to a position of leadership in a new community. Hopefully, this time Jake will realize that maybe he should have just listened all along.

