Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.

One of the worst aspects of 2009’s Avatar is the protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). While Worthington does what he can with the part, turning a colonizer into the hero of an anti-colonization story feels wrong. Fortunately, Avatar: The Way of Water is aware of the issue and slowly shifts the focus away from Jake and onto his extended Na’vi family. However, James Cameron’s sequel also gives us a new reason to dislike Jake, who we now know is a terrible parent.

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Review: James Cameron Crafts a Stunning Sequel for His Epic Franchise

The New Family Structure in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

When Avatar: The Way of Water begins, we learn that Jake and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have built a prominent family in the time between the original movie and the sequel. The couple have two sons named Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) and Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and a daughter named Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li). In addition, Jake and Neytiri have adopted Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), the mysterious child of Dr. Grace’s (Weaver) defunct avatar body. Finally, there’s Spider (Jake Champion), a human child who grew up in Pandora and spends his days with Jake’s children.

All this new information is dumped over the audience in just a couple of minutes, and it seems like the Sullys are a happy family. However, when humans return to Pandora, bringing war and destruction, we get to spend enough time with Jake to realize he’s a terrible father.

Why Is Jake Sully a Bad Parent?

Image via 20th Century Studios

First of all, Jake plays favorites in his family, constantly praising the bravery and honor of his older son, Neteyam, while underlining how Lo’ak is a disappointment. Jake also fails to realize he feeds Lo’ak impulsive behavior, as the younger son puts himself at risk to prove his worth to his father. That’s a toxic family structure right there that’s worsened by Jake’s military roots.

Instead of showing affection and support for his sons, Jake shouts orders around like an army commander. His sons are soldiers in the war against humanity, and Jake demands nothing less than total obedience. Even in the moments where Neteyam and Lo’ak are genuinely at risk, Jake is incapable of showing his fear of losing a child. Instead, he just scolds and punishes the boys. In short, Jake acts like an aggressive patriarch who wants his sons to always surpass expectations and is enraged when anything disrupts his plans. That’s a violent environment to raise kids, and it’s no wonder that Lo’ak feels rejected and alone.

Jake being a bad parent doesn’t end in the military raising of his sons. It also comes from how differently he treats his sons and daughters. While we could argue Tuk is the youngest and must be protected at all costs, Kiri is at least the same age as Lo’ak. Still, Jake reprimands Lo’ak for not protecting his sister during the movie’s third act, blaming the boy for Kiri’s capture. Since the first Avatar, Cameron has shown how Na’vi women can be as fierce in combat as men. And Jake married a warrior that’s better than he’ll ever be, Neytiri. So we can’t figure out where the sexist undertones of his parenting come from. We just know it doesn’t do the character any favors.

Image via 20th Century Studios

During Avatar: The Way of Water's entire runtime, Jake repeats that a parent should protect his children and that a father’s job is to toughen up his sons. That might resonate with a more conservative parcel of Avatar’s fans. However, it doesn’t make sense for the former marine to still reproduce this dangerous mantra after spending fifteen years living in peace and harmony among the Na’vi. Jake is constantly being an asshole, especially with Lo’ak, justifying his appalling behavior as if it was the only means to turning his son into a warrior. However, Neytiri is in the same movie, proving you can be a loving parent and still give everything you got to keep your family safe. That immediate comparison leaves nothing to doubt: Jake is not a strong father; he’s just a lousy parent.

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently available in theaters.

Read More About ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’