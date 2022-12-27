James Cameron recently reflected on action movies fetishizing guns, a trend he wanted to avoid with Avatar: The Way of Water. During an interview with Esquire Middle East, the filmmaker discussed his previous action movies, underlining how he wouldn’t make The Terminator in the current world.

While guns are a big part of action movies, Cameron thinks it has become problematic to depict shooting scenes in the current political context. That’s due to all the controversy surrounding access to weapons by citizens, and the increasing number of mass shootings in America and other countries. As Cameron puts it, a director of action films shouldn’t fetishize the use of guns and must instead be critical about the message they are spreading with their movies. In Cameron’s words, "I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now. I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of Terminator movies 30+ years ago, in our current world. What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach."

While Cameron’s The Terminator franchise and his sequel to Ridley Scott’s Alien are all about heroes who solve all their issues by shooting at them, we’ve become more aware of the dangers of having firearms circulating freely. As a result, it’s not so easy to make action movies that fetishize guns and get away with it. That’s why Cameron cut a big action sequence from Avatar: The Way of Water. As Cameron reveals:

“I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action. I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker.”

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: James Cameron Invited ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Screenwriters Into His Mind to Craft the Sequel

Who’s Involved with ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?

The Way of Water sees the return of cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. Sigourney Weaver also returns, although in a different role. New cast additions for Avatar: The Way of Water include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. Cameron wrote the script for Avatar: The Way of Water with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. Cameron is also producing the sequel with Jon Landau, who co-wrote the script for the first film in the franchise.

Cameron shot a third untitled Avatar movie back to back with Avatar: The Way of Water, while also working on the stories for the fourth and fifth films with Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno. All four Avatar sequels are part of one big story Cameron wants to tell, but since the fourth and fifth movies haven't gone into production yet, their fate depends on the success of Avatar: The Way of Water. So far, The Way of Water has been hauling an impressive box office, but it remains to be seen that will be enough to save the franchise.

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently available in theaters, smashing movie box office expectations. Check out our interview with Cameron down below.