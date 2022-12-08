Over a decade since the release of his groundbreaking film, Avatar, Academy Award-winning director James Cameron is taking audiences back to the breathtaking world of Pandora in the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. When Avatar was made, the ambitious production called for technology that would go on to revolutionize a number of filmmaking techniques, including performance capture. Thirteen years later, The Way of Water promises to take us to new depths, exchanging the lush jungle of the Omaticaya clan for the vast underwater world where the Metkayina dive.

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) now have a family of four, including their adopted daughter Kiri played by Sigourney Weaver. When the humans return to Pandora, they're not just after the location's resources. The Resources Development Administration wants to colonize the entire moon. A hurdle in achieving that goal? Jake Sully. In an effort to keep his people and his family safe from the RDA, Jake makes the difficult decision to flee their home in the forest in search of safety elsewhere.

During his interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Cameron shares what he feels was the lowest point in production for the Avatar sequel in the 13 years since the first film debuted, as well as how his greatest concern may have become an asset to the movie's success. The director also reveals who inspired the model for his writing process, and discusses why mapping out the franchise is important, what he'd need to see in another director to pass the Avatar reins, and which of the sequels "goes nuts," but in a good way!

PERRI NEMIROFF: It's been 13 years since the original film, and it was making me wonder, what would you say was the lowest point where you might have thought to yourself, ‘Wow, we really might not make this happen?’ And then ultimately, how did you overcome that and see it through to fruition?

JAMES CAMERON: That's a really interesting question. We did all our performance capture -- we started in September of '17, we did performance capture for a year and a half, then we did over a year of live-action photography.

I think the lowest point was when we all got locked down, the whole world got locked down. Everything was up for grabs. All of our priorities suddenly didn't mean what we thought they meant, and recovering and coming out of that and getting back into production, and then working for a subsequent couple of years on a film that might not have theaters to play in, you know? And then slowly seeing the industry around me recovering as I'm finishing the film, and then building up optimism and confidence that there will be theaters to play the film in.

And I think, had we come out any earlier, there would've been no hope for profitability. Right now we're a bit on the cusp, right? Because we haven't come fully back yet. We're at about 80%. So well, what the heck? We just have to be better! We just have to be a better movie!

I've got a lot of faith that a lot of people are going to prioritize seeing this in the next couple of weeks! I was very curious about the writing process on this because I know it was important to you to have the screenplays for the future films written out before going into production on this. Why was that important, and do you think that all film series would benefit from that development process or is that specific to Avatar?

CAMERON: Well, I don't think it's specific to Avatar. My model was what Peter Jackson did with The Lord of the Rings, which was a crazy bet in its time. And really, hats off to that, that they took that chance to launch on all three of those films. But he had the books mapped out, so he could always show the actors what they needed to know about their character arcs, so I felt I had to do the same thing. I had to play this as if the books already existed. So the only way for us to do that was to write all the scripts and let the actors read all of the scripts and see where their characters were going and what it all meant. Not that that's actable in the moment, but I think it's something that the actors could work into their preparation for their characters.

So they knew, ‘Okay, we're gonna come in and film this in bite-size chunks, not necessarily in sequence. We're going to be shooting parts of 2, parts of 3, parts of 4 on any given day.’ That's a challenge, but it's no different a challenge than, let's say, if you're working on a limited series, and you've got a home set that's gonna be seen across six hours. It's no different. I'm not saying there's anything unique about this, but I felt that it was the right way to approach it with the actors. And also to let them see where it's all going so they're properly motivated and enthused. Because the story's a corker. By the time we get down to 4 and 5, if we're so lucky, knock wood, to get that far, which is obviously driven by market forces, we have to be successful.

I heard you use that term in another interview. I think you were specifically talking about film four. What is it that makes it a 'corker?' What is it about that film that makes it stand out from what we'll have seen?

CAMERON: I can't tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes, and when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better. When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films wrote me an email that said, 'Holy fuck.' And I said, 'Well, where are the notes?' And she said, 'Those are the notes.' Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right? You think you know what it's about, and then, oh no, you don't.

I believe. I have all the faith in the world in you.

CAMERON: So I hope I get to make that film, is what I'm saying!

I'm rooting for it and I believe in it. I can't imagine these movies without you at the helm. I know you've previously said that one day you might hand the directing reins over to someone else, so what would you need to see in a future director to ensure to you that, yes, this person can handle my baby and this gigantic production?

CAMERON: I think there are a lot of good filmmakers out there and a lot of good filmmakers that understand how to do CG and animation and world-building and all that sort of thing. I think that what I would look for was somebody that is willing to be humble before the specific craft of how you make one of these films. Because it’s taken us, at this point, 15, 16 years to figure it out, and we’re still learning day to day, so it would take time to transfer that knowledge.

But, I think, in respect to the studio that’s writing these massive checks to create this world, this persistent world, I think it’s good for us to have at least some kind of a plan to hand that over. I mean, nobody lives forever, and I might get sick, somebody in my family might get sick, I might have to step back. I don’t want that to be the case obviously. I want to do all five of them myself. But I think it would be good to have some kind of a plan in place to be able to turn the reins over.

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres exclusively in theaters December 16.