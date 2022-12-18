Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.

James Cameron movies are a staple for fans of the director. You have your favorite and you sort of rally behind that. So it isn't that surprising that in Avatar: The Way of Water, there are callbacks to Cameron's previous work. Avatar: The Way of Water is, like its predecessor, visually stunning. You're transported to a completely different world and, in Pandora's case, you don't even mind the parts of the movie that are lacking. You're so completely overwhelmed by the beauty of the Na'vi and their home that you sort of fade away into it.

But with that does come the knowledge that this is a Cameron film, and he's made that abundantly clear with The Way of Water, to the point where you are asking yourself how much of it was on purpose. There are three distinct movies that people think of, other than the first Avatar movie, when someone brings up Cameron as a director, and it seems as if he makes a nod to all of them with The Way of Water.

Callbacks to Previous James Cameron Movies

Image via 20th Century Studios

Bringing back Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, the film is a beautiful nod to what drew audiences in to the first movie while bringing those classic looks Cameron is known for into the fold and yes, I'm talking about straight-up shots that look like Titanic or moments that scream Aliens. It is that heavy- handed and yet somehow it completely works to remind us that Cameron has an impressive body of work.

The first moments that really screamed "oh this is a callback" come when the sky people return to Pandora and destroy the home of the Na'vi to make a new home because Earth is dying. The destruction sure looked like the apocalypse scenes we've come to know from The Terminator. And you might be saying that that could just be Cameron's style, but there are more moments throughout the movie that really cemented this line of thinking. So if that was the homage to The Terminator we got, you can definitely pick out some others.

James Cameron's Style or Intentional Easter Eggs?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Like the machines from the first Avatar movie looking even more like the machines in Aliens, as well as the machines from The Abyss. These machines were present in the first movie, but they clearly are newer and better this time around and with that comes more of the look we've come to know from Aliens. But the real nod to Cameron comes with the final act of the movie.

For context, I came out of my initial screening and said "wow, I love the sequel to Titanic" because the entire last act reads just like the boat sinking sequence from Titanic, including trying to find air pockets in the sinking ship and the boat turning sideways as people are trying to climb out. The movie even had Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Spider (Jack Champion) climbing along the outside of the sinking vessel to stay above the water just like Jack and Rose in Titanic.

Pair that with bringing Kate Winslet into the movie along with the return of Weaver, and it really was a lot of Cameron's greatest hits rolled into the long-awaited sequel.

