One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar.

While Dr. Augustine died in the first film, Weaver takes on a new challenge in playing a kid that is surrounded by mystery—most notably where she came from. While there are some answers given about Kiri’s existence in Avatar: The Way of Water, there are some things about Kiri that even Weaver doesn’t know about yet. In an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Weaver answered whether she knows the truth about Kiri’s conception, to which she simply replied, “no.”

In Avatar: The Way of Water, we learn that Kiri was born from Dr. Grace Augustine’s Avatar, which somehow gives birth despite the apparent death of the doctor. But as the characters in the film joke, it’s unclear who Kiri’s biological father is. While characters joke that her father could be Dr. Norm Spellman (Joel David Moore)—the xenoanthropologist from the first film who was also one of the few humans to take on an avatar—no evidence is given that this is the case. At the very least, Dr. Spellman’s appearance in the film doesn’t seem to imply that he believes Kiri could be his daughter.

But even more interesting in Weaver’s answer is that Cameron and the team have filmed Avatar 3 and parts of Avatar 4, meaning that we probably won’t get answers about Kiri’s conception and potentially who her father is, until Avatar 5. Yet there are still plenty of aspects of Kiri to explore after the events of The Way of Water, but it will be interesting to see when Cameron reveals the answers to one of this universe’s biggest questions.

In Weaver’s interview, she also talks about her adopted family and the “mother” of sorts that she has in Dr. Grace Augustine, stating that “Neytiri is a wonderful mother, but I think she has a strong connection with Grace.” Weaver continued about her bond with Dr. Augustine:

“I think she shares the same joy in the nature of Pandora, and the same curiosity. She’s much more instinctive than Grace was because Grace was cut in half between the intellectual scientist that had to do stuff at base, and this free spirit who was out, who loved the culture and the people. So she’s the best of Grace, without the smoking.”

We’ll have to wait, however, to see what Kiri gets from her father, or if there’s even a father at all. Avatar: The Way of Water comes to theaters on December 16. Watch our full interview with Weaver below.