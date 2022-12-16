Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here, and along with it are quite a few new characters to enter one of the biggest modern franchises of all time. In addition to introducing an entirely new Na'vi race and culture with the aquatic-based Metkayina clan, the critically acclaimed sequel that's set to break the box office before the year's end also reveals the many children of the first film's protagonists, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). They include their three biological children, with the aspiring leader Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), the rebellious delinquent Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and the naive and young Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss). In addition, Jake and Neytiri have also adopted two other children and raise them as their own, including Spider (Jack Champion), the human son of their arch-nemesis Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang), as well as Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), the child of their friend Dr. Grace Augustine (also played by Sigourney Weaver) who shouldn't exist.

How Was Kiri Born?

Kiri was born after Grace died following a mortal bullet wound given to her by Quaritch, with her then-empty avatar giving birth to the child despite not having any consciousness. While both the friendly human scientists and spiritual experts spent years trying to learn how Kiri was conceived, Jake and Neytiri were more concerned with honoring their late companion and caring for a child who needed a family. Kiri is easily one of the biggest stand-out characters, not only as an impressive technological display with a seventy-year-old actress's performance as a teenage girl never feeling out of place, but also because she's one of the biggest mysteries of the film.

Instead of giving us answers right away, filmmaker James Cameron simply gives us hints about how Kiri was created and her role to play in the fate of Pandora. Due to this, we only get partial answers to many questions, such as why Kiri is played by Sigourney Weaver, why Kiri has unique powers and abilities, and perhaps most obviously, who Kiri's father is - if she even has one. Again, the movie doesn't provide definitive answers, and when our own Perri Nemiroff asked Weaver if she knows how Kiri's existence came to be, she answered with a simple "no." But that won't stop us from asking the bigger questions about Kiri and her conception!

Is Kiri's Father Dr. Norm Spellman?

Prior to the film's release, the prevailing theory among Avatar fans was that Kiri's biological father was Dr. Norm Spellman (Joel David Moore). Norm was one of the first characters we met in the original film. He quickly introduces himself to the audience as a starry-eyed scientist whose eager to learn more about Pandora under the tutelage of Dr. Grace Augustine, who is the undisputed human expert on all things Pandora. Since Grace isn't the biggest fan of Jake at first and spent most of her time with Norm, the idea that the two had a secret relationship with each other isn't far-fetched. Clearly, the writers of the latest installment realized that fans would jump to this conclusion. When Kiri, Lo'ak, and Spider go to Norm's lab to visit Grace's avatar, her two brothers joke around with the prospect of Norm being Kiri's possible father, citing the way he looks at Grace in some archival research footage.

Since it's played off as a joke, Norm being Kiri's father seems pretty unlikely. Not to mention role's importance in The Way of Water versus the original Avatar film is far more minimal, being relegated from a side character to more of a cameo appearance. He's still an important figure in Kiri's life since he's one of the few people on the planet who can help her with any scientific explanations, but as to Kiri's real origins, it's more than likely something that science can't explain.

Did Eywa Create Kiri?

It seems that the most likely explanation for how Kiri entered the world is that she was created by Eywa, and there's quite a bit of evidence to support that. It's quite possible that the moment Kiri was conceived was when Jake and the Na'vi enacted a last-ditch effort to save Grace's life, where using the power of the sacred Tree of Souls, they hoped to transfer Grace's consciousness from her dying human body to her healthy avatar one. A valiant effort, but the ritual ultimately failed to put Grace in a new body. Her last words to Jake state that she is now with the goddess Eywa and finally finds peace in her final moments.

It's plausible that the ritual didn't fail perse, but instead yielded the unexpected result of impregnating Grace's avatar body. This would explain why Kiri is played by Weaver. Since she didn't have another parent, Kiri inherited almost all the traits of Grace, effectively making her a younger clone of the fan-favorite character.

What are Kiri's Powers?

Another reason why Kiri is really something special is the unique abilities she seems to possess, most of which have something to do with control over the nature aspects of Pandora. Not just mundane things like Kiri having five fingers due to her being half human and half Na'vi, but truly miraculous powers that no other Na'vi that we know of possesses. Though Kiri very much loves her adopted siblings, having a particularly close bond to Spider (which is ironic given that Spider's father is the one who killed Kiri's mother), Kiri is also still something of an outcast among the rest of her tribe and her family.

She prefers spending time with the animals of Pandora, and it's clear she has a deeper connection with the local wildlife than most. She bonds with the animals of Pandora, particularly mountable creatures like the flying banshees and highly intelligent creatures such as the whale-like Tulkun, but Kiri's connection with Pandora's creatures goes even deeper than that. She's able to communicate with them and even give them basic commands to follow, such as pointing the glowing fish of the Pandoran seas into darker parts of the ocean. We saw something like this on a much larger scale in the previous film, with the many animals of Pandora putting a temporary hold on the circle of life to repel the human invaders. Neytiri believes that this was a miracle gifted by Eywa, once again showing Kiri's unique bond to the goddess is just beginning to grow.

