Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water

One of the most distinguishable aspects about the marketing campaign for Avatar: The Way of Water was that James Cameron was not teasing a major revelation, plot twist, or character death. While fans of the first Avatar certainly had questions about the fates of some of the first film’s characters and were curious how Pandora had evolved in the time that had passed, marketing for Avatar: The Way of Water was selling the "experience" more than anything; similar to the box office sensation of Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year, Avatar: The Way of Water was a film that you simply had to see on the big screen in order to experience the full majesty of the visual achievements. It’s a good thing that the film’s marketing hook didn’t rest on the death of a major character, because it’s more than a little obvious which of the new characters introduced in Avatar: The Way of Water wouldn’t be returning for Avatar 3.

In the final action sequence on Colonel Quaritch’s (Stephen Lang) raft during the epic conclusion of Avatar: The Way of Water, the Sully family is forced to finally stand and fight against the oppressive "sky people" after fleeing their home in the forest earlier in the story. Jake (Sam Worthington) has been resisting open war out of fear for his family’s safety, but his wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) is more than aware that they are simply prolonging the inevitable. Good storytelling dictates that we're going to be getting a showdown by the time that Avatar: The Way of Water ends, and we know that it will take the death of one of Jake’s children to prove to him that now is the time to fight. This responsibility falls on his eldest son, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), who one day would have surpassed him as chief.

It is very clear that Avatar: The Way of Water is intended to be The Empire Strikes Back of the Avatar saga. It’s a much darker installment in the Avatar series that separates the characters into individual adventures, and draws them together for a final showdown that we know will not wrap up the entire conflict. In order to set up a more exciting conflict in the third film (which has nearly finished filming and is set for a December 2024 release date), there had to be a major character death. However, Avatar: The Way of Water is so unsubtle in teasing who this victim is going to be that it’s harder to be surprised; if you were expecting a genuine jawdropper, you may have been a little disappointed.

Hints Early On in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

As every emotional monologue in the screenplay seems to hint at, Avatar: The Way of Water is a story of how parents are reflected in their children. We see how each of the new, younger characters seek to honor their parents, but also correct their mistakes. In addition to Jake and Neytiri's biological children Neteyam, Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuk (Trinity Bliss), we also meet their adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), who shares DNA with the first film's Dr. Grace Augustine. They’ve also taken in the human boy Spider (Jack Champion) as one of their own, even though he is actually the biological son of Colonel Quaritch.

When the characters venture off into the barrier reefs to meet the Metkayina people, the chief leader Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and his wife, Ronal (Kate Winslet), have the same fear that Jake has; they are worried that drawing the RDA’s investigation to their home could endanger the lives of their children. In a thematic parallel that suggests that these two cultures have much more in common than they realize, we’re introduced to Tonowari and Ronal's children Reya (Bailey Bass), Aonung (Filip Geljo), and an unborn child. It doesn’t seem likely that the death of either Reya or Aonung would have a massive impact on the audience, considering their relatively brief screen times. However, prompting a sense of community among the younger characters suggests that one of them will not make it out alive by the end of Avatar: The Way of Water. Which of the Sully children is doomed?

Neteyam Is an Obvious Target

When looking at the Sully family, it’s clear that Kiri will not perish in Avatar: The Way of Water; there are too many interesting unanswered questions regarding her conception and connection to Grace Augustine that aren’t completely wrapped up, and it seemed unlikely that Cameron would want to bring back an actress as accomplished and talented as Weaver for another installment, only to kill her off again at the end of Avatar: The Way of Water. Similarly, Spider has to wrestle with being the son of two different worlds; will he choose the family that raised him or the family that bore him? Putting him in the middle of Jake and Quaritch’s conflict is certainly an interesting way to make their continuing battle in Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 more emotional.

This leaves the rest of Jake’s children, and even for someone as bold as Cameron, killing off a young girl of Tuk’s age seems like it would be going a little bit too far for a film that’s attracting audiences of all ages. It would make more sense to see two brothers separated, as this would be an experience that Jake himself could relate to; in the first film, he receives a few messages from his twin brother, Tom, who was murdered on Earth. The fraternal loss still pains Jake, and sadly, this is something that either Lo’ak or Neteyam will have to deal with as well.

Neteyam’s Death Is Still Emotional

From the very beginning of Avatar: The Way of Water, Neteyam seems just a little too perfect; he’s a fearsome warrior who follows his father’s orders perfectly and has the makings of becoming a great chief. By comparison, Lo'ak tends to get into trouble, and is easily goaded into childish conflicts and distracted by the allure of adventure. While Jake and Neytiri grow concerned about Lo'ak and his reckless nature, they are able to rest assured that once Neteyam is chief, he will help teach responsibility to his brother. It’s more than clear that Lo'ak will have to learn this lesson on his own, especially after he suffers a near-death experience, only to emerge with a newfound connection to the water creatures. He still has room to grow and mature in the next few sequels.

Cameron is a much smarter storyteller than he’s often given credit for, and there’s a sense of inevitability that comes with Neteyam’s final moments. We know that he is doomed, but that doesn’t make Neytiri’s heartbreaking sobs any less emotional, and it doesn’t make the final funeral sequence a less powerful note to end on. Neteyam may have been an important piece in the thematic subtext of this stage of the saga, but as an individual character, he was relatively flat. Avatar: The Way of Water was able to successfully kill off a slightly underdeveloped character and still invoke our sympathies, even if it was a death that we saw coming from the very beginning.