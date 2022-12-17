Editor's Note: The following contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers.

Love it or hate it, no one can deny James Cameron has built a unique sci-fi setting with 2009’s Avatar. Cameron worked so hard to bring Pandora to life that there were still many stories left untold, which explains why the filmmaker has been working on multiple theatrical sequels for the past decade. If Pandora can draw us into its alien culture, it’s because Cameron’s work is fueled by obsession, and every single detail of his movies is painstakingly planned to the minor details. So, when Avatar: The Way of Water shows that Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) has four fingers against his five-fingered siblings, we have a hard time believing this is accidental.

What Does It Means to Have Five Fingers in ‘Avatar’?

In 2009’s Avatar, we meet Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a former marine who becomes the pilot of a bioengineered alien body. The avatars were created to look like Pandora’s native people, the Na’vi. However, since they are forged by mixing alien and human DNAs, there are some obvious differences between an avatar and a true Na’vi. Some of these differences are subtle, like spots on the skin or the presence of eyelashes in certain parts of the eye. The most obvious distinction between an avatar and a genuine Na’vi is the number of fingers and toes. A Na’vi only has four digits, while the avatar body has five due to the human DNA.

At the end of Avatar, Jake decides to transfer his consciousness to his avatar body permanently. In doing so, he becomes a permanent resident of Pandora, forging a new life for himself by the side of the Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Avatar: The Way of Water takes place fifteen years after the first movie’s main events, and during this time, Jake and Neytiri had many sons. There’s Neteyam, the eldest, his younger brother Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and his youngest sister Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li). Jake and Neytiri also adopted Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), who was born from the womb of Dr. Grace’s (Weaver) defunct avatar body.

The four children are theoretically hybrids between true Na’vi and avatars, which means they inherited Jake’s five fingers. The five fingers are a huge plot device in Avatar: The Way of Water since Jake and Neytiri’s children have difficulty integrating into the Metkayina clan, where other children see them as freaks. However, even if the movie never mentions this fact directly, sharp-eyed fans might notice Neteyam only has four fingers, making him stand apart from his siblings. And ever since we saw this strange detail, we cannot help but wonder why Cameron would hide Neteyam’s four fingers in plain sight.

What Neteyam’s Four Fingers Could Mean

The first reason why Neteyam has four fingers while his siblings all have five fingers might be simple genetics. Since an avatar is a hybrid of Na’vi and human DNA, it’s easy to imagine the genes that control the number of digits in the body competing with each other. If the human finger gene is dominant, that means it’s easier for five fingers to show up in an avatar’s descendants, but that doesn’t erase the possibility of a rare offspring keeping four fingers.

For example, the gene for blue eyes in humans is recessive, so a child must inherit this recessive gene from both parents to still have blue eyes. However, if only one of the parents gives a dominant gene for, let’s say, brown eyes, the blue eyes characteristic will be suppressed. The number of fingers could work similarly. So, Jake, as an avatar, would have the dominant gene for five fingers and the recessive gene for four fingers. And depending on which gene he passes on to a child, his descendants will be born with five or four fingers.

Following this logic, the fact that Neteyam has four fingers could help to underline how he’s the prodigal son. Neteyam is obviously Jake’s favorite son and the pride of the Omaticaya clan. That’s why Lo’ak constantly tries to prove his worth before his father and the Na’vi, which often puts him in trouble. If genetics explained Neteyam’s four fingers, this character trait would reinforce his image of a perfect son. Nevertheless, there’s another more complex explanation for Neteyam’s four fingers: the boy might not be Jake’s son.

It’s clear that Avatar: The Way of Water is teasing plot points that’ll be further explored in future sequels. For instance, we never learn who Kiri's father is or why the girl has a special connection with Eywa. And while many Na’vi clans are namedropped in The Way of Water, we have only explored two of them so far. From side characters that disappear in the middle of the action to villains who survive to fight another day, there are many loose threads Cameron can explore in the sequels. Neteyam’s four fingers could be yet another clue of the complex storyline the filmmaker has built. After all, if Neteyam’s fingers were a natural anomaly, we feel like this fact would have been mentioned in a movie that deals with finger-bullying.

If Neteyam’s fingers are a clue to something bigger, we could learn further along that the boy is not Jake’s son. While we get some flashes of what happened after 2009’s Avatar, there’s still a huge time gap to explore. So, there’s plenty of time for Jake and Neytiri to split up and she finds another lover. Or maybe we are dealing with a love-triangle kind of situation. Or maybe Na’vi culture is not as monogamic as we thought, and there were other people passing through Jake and Neytiri’s lives.

The Way of Water made an effort to put character above the story, and that's reflected in the sequel’s spotless critical reception. So, Avatar 3 cannot just focus on the oncoming war. By exploring the Sullys’ past and reopening some possible old wounds, Cameron can ensure his main character will keep evolving. That would also explain why such a thoughtful and careful filmmaker never addresses Neteyam’s fingers.

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently available in theaters.

