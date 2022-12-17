Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron was essential in helping to solidify the careers of two of the greatest actresses working today. While Zoe Saldaña had appeared in a few notable projects before she was cast as Neytiri in Avatar, it was the motion-capture role that showed the world that she could bring emotional authenticity to an action-packed science fiction epic. Similarly, Kate Winslet was already a proven talent by the time she appeared in Titanic, but it was the role of Rose that transformed her into a global superstar. Avatar: The Way of Water teases an interesting proposal; what would it be like if these two screen legends got to team up? Unfortunately, it’s a pairing that we never really get to see.

Neytiri and Ronal Have More In Common Than They Think

Both Saldaña and Winslet are doing interesting work in The Way of Water, and they both got to show off their versatility. Saldaña had to mature a character that she had helped create over a decade prior and had to show her strength and resilience as a mother. Winslet had never done any major motion capture work before, and The Way of Water allowed her to take part in the science fiction genre, which, sadly, she only rarely gets involved in. Both Neytiri and Ronal have justified perspectives on both motherhood and leadership, but for the sake of the plot, The Way of Water insists on setting them up as enemies.

Seemingly, Neytiri and Ronal should be able to find a common cause. Neytiri is fiercely protective of her children and chastises them for going against her orders and exploring dangerous areas. Ronal is similarly strict in her orders to her children. Both characters are strong believers in the sanctity of their homes; Neytiri is absolutely devastated when she is forced to leave the Hometree and the forest behind her as the Sully family flees, and Ronal has a deep connection to the aquatic life in the great barrier reefs. Sadly, these two don’t get the chance to develop a friendship, as they’re pitted against each other in a petty argument that only wastes time within a 192-minute narrative.

Image via Disney

Neytiri and Ronal Could Have Bonded Over Shared Experiences

It makes sense that initially, Neytiri and Ronal wouldn’t exactly be on pleasant terms. The Sully family’s arrival inherently invites danger, as they have already brought destruction to their own home. While her husband, Tonowari (Cliff Curtis), empathizes with Jake Sully’s (Sam Worthington) pleas to protect his family, Ronal knows that whatever sanctity they can provide will only be temporary. However, Neytiri isn’t any happier about the situation than Ronal is; she has had to leave behind her people, her title, and the only home she's ever known.

Both Neytiri and Ronal have to deal with husbands that tend to make shortsighted decisions; Jake blunders his potential to teach his children any instructive lessons during their move, and Tonowari hasn’t properly prepared the Metkayina people for a potential invasion. Having them sit back and scoff at their husbands’ arrogance would have been a fun way to develop their bond, but Cameron seems to only treat them as overprotective mothers that are caught up in their childrens’ petty squabbles. It’s disappointing that rather than communicate on their own terms, these two great characters are simply reiterating whatever their children are fighting about.

Their Friendship Could Have United the Two Families

There’s a more interesting nuance about their resistance towards each other that speaks to the theme of tolerance. While Neytiri had accepted Jake into her tribe, she still has a lot of resistance to humans because of the trauma that she has endured. She doesn’t entirely trust Spider (Jack Champion), the son of Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) whom Jake has adopted as his own, and even threatens to sacrifice him at the end. Similarly, Ronal appears to be distrustful towards the forest people, as she doubts that they will be able to adapt to the oceanic setting and learn to swim. However, the two bickering families ultimately find a way to work together; allowing Neytiri and Ronal to lead the way towards this unity and correct their previous mistakes could have been a great way to show their dominance in their respective marriages, but sadly, this role is passed down to their children.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Instead of getting to see two badass mothers recognizing what they have in common, we’re saddled with a melodramatic romance between Neytiri’s son, Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Ronal’s daughter, Reya (Bailey Bass), that paves the way for cultural unity. Cameron has never been the best writer of romantic dialogue, and the scenes of these two teenagers flirting with each other simply bring the pacing to a halt. At the same time, both Neytiri and Ronal are having interesting individual storylines where they criticize their respective husbands’ conservatism. Neytiri doesn’t understand why Jake is so reluctant to stand and fight their enemies, and Ronal knows that her husband has not taken into consideration the potential effect that an invasion would have on the water ecosystem. So, why do they not become allies? They are on the same side when it comes to battle, but their potential bond is ignored.

Ronal and Neytiri Have Shared Trauma

The Way of Water is certainly The Empire Strikes Back of the Avatar saga, and the film eventually comes to some pretty dark events in the third act. Both Neytiri and Ronal suffer the loss of someone they care deeply about. Ronal sees the aftermath of Quaritch's massacre of the Tulkuns, which breaks her heart as someone deeply connected to nature. Neytiri has the unimaginable burden of losing a child, as her son Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) is killed amidst the raid. These two events bring out both Neytiri and Ronals’ compassion; they are both having to pay the price for their husbands’ mistakes. Sadly, they’re kept apart during the final set piece.

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Ronal was even able to prevent further damage when she heals Neytiri’s adopted daughter, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), from a violent seizure. We know that both characters are willing to do anything to protect their children, so theoretically, they would have become instant allies in the last stand against Quaritch. Neytiri is the most fearsome huntress in her clan, and Ronal’s connection to the animals gives her an advantage in combat. However, they’re once again set to the side in a finale that focuses more on the younger characters.

Earlier in the film, there’s a brief moment where Kiri simply scoffs as both Neytiri and Ronals’ sons get into a brawl. Her opinion is clear; men are primal in nature, and they can’t be trusted with leadership. It’s a lesson that both Neytiri and Ronal know very well, but sadly, these two mothers are spared from each other’s company. With Avatar 3 likely to hit its December 2024 release date, let’s hope that the franchise doesn’t again pass up the chance to develop an amazing friendship.

