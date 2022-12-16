Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.While the industry has certainly made leaps and bounds forward in terms of representation, women are rarely given the same opportunities as men, particularly in genre projects. This discrepancy is even more noticeable if you are looking at older women and mothers. Perhaps its a bit odd to think of James Cameron as a “feminist filmmaker,” but he’s undeniably been putting women at the center of his multimillion epics since the beginning of his career. Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) in the Terminator franchise, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) in the Alien movies, Dr. Lindsey Brigman (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) in The Abyss, Rose (Kate Winslet) in Titanic, and Helen Takser (Jamie Lee Curtis) in True Lies are all fantastic characters that made their films even more exciting.

Neytiri Brings Heart to 'Avatar'

Cameron did the same thing with the creation of Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in Avatar. While it's Jake Sully’s (Sam Worthington) perspective that we start the story with, it's our empathy for Neytiri and her fight for the sanctity of the Hometree that gives heart to the overwhelming spectacle of the narrative. While Saldaña succeeds in developing a touching romantic relationship with Worthington, she still gets to be a complete badass. Neytiri is the most skilled hunter in her tribe, and her brutal execution of Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) during the film’s final battle is one of the most crowd-pleasing moments.

Avatar: The Way of Water allows Saldaña to offer a more mature, layered depiction of a character who has grown as both a mother and leader. The film is ultimately a family story, as both Jake and Neytiri are forced to abandon their home in order to protect their children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), and Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss). While the film does not shy away from the challenges of raising four children that tend to get into trouble, it does not reduce Neytiri to a hapless bystander in a larger conflict. She is just as fearsome as ever and gets some of the most heartbreaking and enthralling moments within the 192-minute spectacle.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Being a Mom Doesn't Take Away From Neytiri's True Character

The beginning of The Way of Water centers on the time that has passed since the events of the first film; it’s here we see Neytiri learning the responsibilities of parenthood, while never failing to notch an arrow into a bow during a hunt. In fact, one of the most powerful images in this prologue sequence is the sight of Neytiri slaying an animal as she nurses her pregnant belly. We see that Neytiri has the same amount of diligence in all aspects of her life. Fittingly, as Jake tells their children about his first encounter with his future wife, he recalls the time that she tried to kill him. The children laugh, as they know their mother’s temper to be legendary.

RELATED: James Cameron Fixed the Problems of the First 'Avatar' for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

We see that temper as well as Neytiri’s humanity as she and Jake discuss what the best course of action is amidst the return of the “Sky People” to Pandora. Jake fears that they will be hunted and that the Hometree will be destroyed, permanently devastating the Pandoran ecosystem and thrusting the planet into the same environmental collapse that had caused so much harm to life on Earth. However, Neytiri gets to stand up for her beliefs, as she cannot stomach leaving the home that she has already fought so hard to protect. This heartbreak is complicated even further when she considers having to raise her children in a foreign land, and keep track of their misadventures in a region that she does not know.

Throughout the entire film, and despite relocating to a brand new land, Neytiri is still the. same warrior. Despite raising her children and paying close attention to their locations and safety, she does not stop flying on her Banshee and tracking the outsiders that have returned. Throughout their experiences with the reef people clan of Metkayina, Neytiri is left aching to return home and take vengeance on the humans that have caused her so much harm. It’s particularly interesting to see her interactions with Ronal (Kate Winslet); it’s fascinating to see two bold mothers present conflicting points of view on the necessity of war and activism.

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Neytiri May Seem Cold, But She's Incredibly Compassionate

Neytiri is stern and holds both Ro’ak responsible for his misbehavior and Jake responsible for his carelessness. She is similarly cold when dealing with the reef people, and refuses to accept any insults about her family or the nature of the forest dwellers. However, there is humility behind this cold demeanor, as all of Neytiri’s actions are out of love. We see her true compassion for the children in these dire circumstances, and sadly, we also have to see her heartbreak when their family is splintered.

While Avatar may have been criticized for being emotionally cold, The Way of Water presents a serious emotional punch with the death of Neteyam ahead of the final battle. Neytiri’s primal rage captures the raw emotion of a heartbroken mother, with a cry that sparks comparisons to Toni Collette in Hereditary. The most traumatizing aspect of her son’s death is that it’s one that she knows she could have prevented if she had been given the chance to fight; she has been the voice of reason since the beginning. When Jake asks for her help when he finally stands up against Quaritch and his men, he does not ever consider leaving Neytiri behind.

Neytiri Is a Badass With a Huge Heart

Neytiri’s final showcase of her skills does not disappoint. She skillfully cuts down the RDA soldiers in brutal fashion, but never forgets to ensure her children are protected. Her terrific action sequence is worthy of Ripley’s famous standoff against the Xenomorphs in Aliens. Her fighting style is less elegant than it is in the beginning. When she’s hunting animals, she has a deep respect for their role in the Pandoran ecosystem. She carries none of that compassion for the colonizers that threaten to enslave her people and kill her mate.

Image Via 20th Century Fox

However, her motherhood is brought out during these traumatic moments, and we see that Neytiri is not flawless. She seems genuinely willing to kill Spider (Jack Champion), prompting an outburst from Kiri. While she is wrong in her hatred, this instinct is understandable given everything that she has gone through. She’s barely been given time to mourn, process, or contemplate what the future will look like without her son at her side. It’s also interesting to see the lessons that Neytiri is able to learn from Kiri when they swim from underneath the sinking vessel; she’s spent a lifetime teaching her daughter, but in this instance, she is able to learn something from Kiri.

There’s no doubt that Neytiri is among the standouts of The Way of Water, and her arc as a warrior and a mother is delicately handled. There’s still room for Neytiri to grow, and considering that Avatar 3 is 80-90% finished according to Worthington's interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, it will hopefully take less time to see her story continue. She proves that being a mother doesn’t take you out of the action; it just gives you something new to fight for.

Read More About ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’