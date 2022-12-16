Even though we only see a bit of the other clans on Pandora, the supplemental material contains quite a bit of information on the groups we don't see.

Despite having only one film released until now, the Avatar franchise has already developed a complex mythology that ranks among the most detailed in modern science fiction history. While it’s hard to compare to universes like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Star Trek, and Doctor Who that have been producing new projects for generations, there’s an impressive amount of material within the first Avatar alone about the various creatures, cultures, and ecological cycles. In particular, there has been a lot of material created fleshing out the different tribes of native people that live on Pandora, and what differentiates them.

The first film primarily deals with the Omaticaya Clan, the group of forest-dwellers that Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) is raised in. After Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) leads the clan into a successful defense of the Hometree against the invading RDA forces, he is named their new chief. While some of the other clans are briefly mentioned in the first film, subsequent expanded universe material has shed more insight into the cultural diversity of Pandora. The Avatar video games, the new graphic novel series Avatar: The High Ground, a series of one-shot comics, and several reference guides have been meticulously studied by die-hard fans of the universe.

The world of Pandora is about to get even more expansive. With Avatar: The Way of Water set to annihilate box office records (and likely replicate the first film’s award-season success), it’s safe to say there will be a lot to learn about Pandora. Avatar 3 has already completed principal photography, and scripts have been written for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5; Cameron even recently hinted at the possibility of Avatar 6 and Avatar 7. If you’re looking to keep up with all the Pandoran content, here’s a guide to all the different clans of Pandora.

Anurai Clan

Featured primarily in the Wii version of Avatar: The Game, the Anurai Clan are a talented group of craftsmen and inventors that have used the sacred Pandoran resources to create tools. They have a deep reverence for creatures known as the thanator, and reside in mostly secluded valleys. Sadly, a majority of the Anurai Clan were wiped out when human invaders first came to Pandora.

Hulanta Clan

While The Way of Water details many of the underwater tribes of Na’vi, this group of Na’vi that live in the wetlands were actually featured in the game Avatar: The Reckoning. Symbolized by a whirlpool, the Hulanta Clan treat water as sacred, but were sadly forced to abandon their home after a series of RDA bombings.

Huyuticaya Clan

Very little is known about the Huyuticaya Clan, which are only briefly mentioned in James Cameron's Avatar: An Activist Survival Guide. It’s evident that they have an affinity for viperwolves, and mold their streamers to emulate these creatures.

Kekunan Clan

While Jake and Neytiri are able to wrangle their banshees, there are no greater masters of the banshees on Pandora than the members of the Kekunan Clan. Their bright, colorful clothing and culture reflect their spirit of ingenuity and spectacle, as they often perform great feats of wonder and perform sacred dances.

Li'ona Clan

The Li’ona Clan were struck with tragedy at an earlier stage in their development, and sadly most of their resources were depleted. After Rai'uk, the last noble of the Anurai Clan, helped defend the Li’ona Clan against human invaders, peace was brought to their society when their rivers began running again.

Mangkwan Clan

The comic book series Avatar: The Next Shadow briefly teased a few interesting details about the Mangkwan Clan. Perhaps they are either more tolerant or more forgiving than other clans, because they accepted the outcasts Ateyo and Artsut after they were exiled by Jake.

Metkayina Clan

The primary new clan that plays a major role in The Way of Water is this proud tribe of sea people of the barrier reef. Tonowari (Cliff Curtis), and his wife, Ronal (Kate Winslet), are proud warriors and keepers of the ocean that guide their children to ride direhorses on expeditions. They are fiercely protective of their homeland, and fear that the Sully family will not be able to adapt to the radically different living conditions. However, they are ultimately drawn into the conflict when Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and his men begin slaughtering their sacred creatures.

Ni'awve Clan

The first N’avi clan ever fittingly took residency in the Valley of Origins. When the human Ryan Lorez had a vision near the Tree of Souls, the Ni’awve praised him as a savior and began teaching him the ways of the Na’vi. Their adventures are detailed in Avatar: The Mobile Game.

Olangi Clan

These nomadic people base their culture on hunting and capturing beasts, and have become some of the most skilled warriors on Pandora. The Olangi Clan ride direhorses when they join Jake’s alliance in defending the Tree of Souls in the first film.

Omaticaya Clan

The Omaticaya Clan is fleshed out in great detail in the first film as Neytiri teaches Jake their customs of textile weaving, music, hunting, banshee riding, and performing the Iknimaya rite-of-passage. Deceased tribesmen are honored with a Woodsprite and a songcord. Sadly, Jake and his family are forced to leave their home in The Way of Water after the “sky people” threaten to destroy the Hometree.

Rey'tanu Clan

Little is known about the Rey'tanu Clan, who are only briefly mentioned in the game Avatar: The Reckoning. Their interactions with other clans are limited, as they reside in the highlands and have made their living on agriculture.

Tawkami Clan

This year’s comic book miniseries Avatar: Adapt or Die details this peaceful Na’vi clan that live deep within the Pandoran jungle. Their village of Greenhome takes on the responsibility of watching over the planet’s ecosystem and protecting its biodiversity; they use the planet’s natural resources to create essential oils, potions, and tribal tools.

Tayrangi Clan

The Tayrangi Clan are also referred to as the Ikran People of the Eastern Sea. They have a deep knowledge of the coast and are strong swimmers. After watching Quaritch wreak havoc on their sacred land, the clan leader Ikeyni (Alicia Vela-Bailey) decides to join Jake’s alliance.

Tipani Clan

Perhaps the most ruthless group of warriors on Pandora, the Tipani Clan rely on predatory instincts and wear actual armor in combat. Avatar: The Game explores their early contact with humans, and their eventual alliance with the Omaticaya Clan to defend the Tree of Souls.

Tomac'ta Clan

Another clan that only gets a brief mention in James Cameron's Avatar: An Activist Survival Guide, the Tomac'ta Clan have a deep affinity for banshees and wear streamers in their honor.

