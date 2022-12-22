James Cameron's return to Pandora continues to make waves across the world as Deadline reports that Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $609.7 million at the worldwide box office as of Wednesday. Domestically, the film has accumulated a total of $183 million, with an additional $426.8 million from overseas so far.

So far, the movie holds the second-biggest Wednesday of the year with a $14.3 million total, trailing behind Top Gun: Maverick, which gained $14.8 million. At this point, its daily box office intake indicates a strong domestic run that will continue to see further growth during the holidays. Whether it can overcome Maverick's $719 million domestic total remains to be seen. However, a clearer picture of the movie's domestic performance will be revealed in the following weeks.

Internationally, the film also continues to see wide success, with its biggest market being China, which earned an additional $70.5 million, despite major COVID outbreaks, with France's performance adding $37 million to its total. The film is also experiencing significant traction in Korea with $32.1 million alongside $26.5 million in ticket sales from India and $26.1 million from Germany. The film now sits as the fifth highest-grossing Hollywood film overseas of 2022, which puts it behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Despite approaching competition during the holiday season with the releases of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Babylon, and I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the sequel is still projected to dominate the box office, with previous reports indicating that the film is expected to face a domestic 40% to 50% drop on its second weekend. The first Avatar is notable for its strong box office legs in 2009, with its second weekend only experiencing a 1.8% drop. While the sequel is unlikely to replicate the same longevity as its predecessor, it will still likely play out fairly strong for the next several weeks, with the holidays providing plenty of breathing room at the box office.

Set over a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water sees the return of Cameron at the helm with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Stephen Lang reprising their roles as Jake Sully, Neytiri, and Colonel Miles Quaritch. Sigourney Weaver returns as a new character and stars alongside several new cast members, such as Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, and Edie Falco.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film below.