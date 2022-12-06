As Disney and 20th Century Studios decided to start a 10-day countdown for the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, we can look forward to seeing some new content from the James Cameron movie from today through next Friday. This Tuesday, the companies unveiled new posters for the epic adventure, and the one they selected for 4DX theaters encapsulates one of the trailer’s most beautiful and majestic moments.

As you might know, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences to the underwater worlds of Pandora, and that means we’re about to meet some fierce and incredible new creatures that Cameron and his screenwriting team created to inhabit the oceans of the fictional planet. One of those creatures is this massive, blue-whale-like beast that, during one of the contemplative moments of the first trailer, touches its huge fin against one of Jake Sully’s (Sam Worthington) sons. The scene’s perspective is shot from the bottom of the ocean to the surface, so we get to take in the size of the animal with the tiny Na’vi beside it – and that’s saying something, considering that Na’vi are much bigger than humans.

The scene that the poster freeze-frames is also one that the audience at CCXP got to see this past weekend with star Zoe Saldana and producer Jon Landau. In its bigger cut, it gets revealed that the whale-like creature has been attacked with harpoons and one of them got stuck to its fin. Considering this fact and the themes that resonated throughout 2009’s Avatar, it’s pretty safe to assume that Avatar: The Way of Water will comment on how humans treat sea life. In 4DX theaters, the ride will be even more intense as the screenings feature over 21 unique motion and environmental effects that transform the movie-going experience.

Image via Disney

RELATED: New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Footage Revealed 18 Minutes of Different Storylines at CCXP

Avatar: The Way of Water follows up the story of the Na’vi 13 years after the first movie premiered. The movie will see the reunion of Cameron with Titanic star Kate Winslet, and feature new music by global superstar The Weeknd. The sequel will also see the return of Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, two key characters that died at the end of the first movie. The entry is the first of four planned sequels, and Cameron teased that he can keep going till Avatar 6 and 7.

The cast of Avatar: The Way of Water also features Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Cliff Curtis, and many others.

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in cinemas on December 16. You can check out the new 4DX poster below: