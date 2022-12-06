ScreenX announced today that, for the first time ever, audiences will be able to witness the world of Pandora from Avatar: The Way of Water in the best way possible. The highly anticipated sequel from director James Cameron will premiere in both the visually immersive, 270-degree panoramic ScreenX theaters and the multi-sensory 4DX theaters. In order to celebrate that, ScreenX shared with Collider an exclusive poster from the epic adventure, and we can now reveal it to you.

The poster highlights the wondrous and expansive world of Pandora, which gets even more fun to explore on the biggest screens possible. In this installment, in particular, the adventure might be even more flabbergasting, since Cameron decided to take the story into the underwater realm of Pandora – which has resulted in beautiful scenes that we’ve already got a sneak peek on the trailers and on a batch of exclusive clips that we discussed in this article.

The 4DX experience promises to enhance the movie-going experience with over 21 unique motion and environmental effects that will make you feel like you’re standing beside Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they explore the old and new locations of Pandora. Inside the movie theater, the special effects simulate several experiences that combine vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, and scents, among others. For the 270-degree panoramic viewing experience, ScreenX will provide some exclusive story-enhancing imagery only available in their movie theaters.

Image via Disney

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel that’s been years in the making. The franchise’s expansion to five installments was announced shortly after the original movie’s release in 2009, which saw it become the highest-grossing movie ever and popularize the 3D-viewing experience. For future installments, the director has announced that new technology has been developed exclusively for the franchise, including the feature to watch the movie in 3D but without 3D glasses – but that’s only coming in future entries in the film series, which may or may not happen. If they do, however, Cameron has already announced he can go even further with the story.

The new movie is set 14 years after the events of Avatar, and follows Jake and Neytiri with three children and having to face yet another attack on their land. The cast also features Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Cliff Curtis, and many others.

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in cinemas on December 16. You can check out the new poster below: