Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'When it was announced that Stephen Lang (Don't Breath) would be returning to the Avatar franchise, it's highly unlikely that anyone would have predicted the genocidal Colonel Quaritch would also start a redemption arc. The dead military leader being resurrected as an avatar is already surprising enough, but a redemption arc? That's a twist that almost nobody saw coming, mainly because he was introduced to the series as a remorseless mass murderer who has killed an incalculable number of Na'vi.

The Quaritch we meet in Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) technically isn't the same Quaritch we know from the 2009 film, since the latter got a giant arrow to the chest courtesy of Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). This is a Na'vi clone of Quaritch created through the stored DNA and memories of the human version of him, but as far as this clone knows, he's still the man who was charged with exterminating the Na'vi natives should they resist. That's largely his goal in the second film, but when a young man makes an unexpected return to his life, Quaritch's loyalty to the humans is brought into question for the first time in the series.

In a way, Colonel Quaritch has become the Avatar universe's version of Darth Vader. He was introduced as a merciless killer in the first film and has now been further developed as a far more complicated lapdog with some semblance of a moral compass. Coincidentally, that teeny tiny bit of doubt is brought on by an unexpected family member that the villain didn't know he still had, adding a whole new wrinkle to the colonel's quest for vengeance. The seeds of Quaritch's redemption have undoubtedly been planted and will no doubt continue to grow in the next three planned films, but the question now is whether Quaritch deserves to be redeemed.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Quaritch's Blatant Acts of Genocide in 'Avatar' Speak For Themselves

How the audience is introduced to Colonel Miles Quaritch in Avatar is exactly how he would want his new recruits to be introduced to him. With the now iconic "you are not in Kansas anymore" speech, Quaritch not only effectively conveys the dangers present on Pandora, but also makes clear that he's the one in charge. Quaritch's face is even more proof of his survival skills and dedication to the human cause, bearing a scar given to him by a jungle beast during his first day on the planet. That's the extent of Quaritch's past that we get from the first film, but whatever strife he may have experienced during that grey period, it hardly justifies the atrocities he would go on to commit later in the film.

Though his employers tried to find an easy solution to get the Na'vi off their valuable land, Quaritch was champing at the bit to go in there and remove them by force. Eventually, he gets his chance and leads a deadly assault against the tree that the Na'vi call home, killing nearly every adult and child that was unable to escape their fire. Quaritch also would be the murderer of Dr. Grace Augstine (Sigourney Weaver), making this fight even more personal for protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). If that wasn't enough, Quaritch lead another assault that would completely cripple the Na'vi before they could retaliate, attacking their most sacred Tree of Souls which serves as a shrine to the Na'vi goddess Eywa. The savage attack on their culture is ultimately thwarted by turncoat human Jake Sully and Na'vi warrior Neytiri, who put an end to him once and for all (or so they thought).

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Quaritch's Secret Son - Miles "Spider" Socorro

Unbeknownst to both our heroes and fans of the first film, it turns out that Quaritch had a secret relationship with a pilot called Paz Socorro. The result of that relationship was their son, Miles Socorro (Jack Champion), who would lose both of his parents on the same day. According to Avatar: The High Ground (2022), the graphic novel series that bridges the gap between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, Paz shared the same fate as Quaritch during the siege of the Tree of Souls. This left behind an infant Miles Socorro who was far too young for space travel, thus marooning him on Pandora and creating a childhood where he would resent his father for the pain he caused during his (first) lifetime.

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang Reveals If He Thinks Quaritch Is Redeemed

Be it an obligation for killing his homicidal father or just a desire to care for a boy with no family, Jake decided to take Miles (now going by the title of Spider) in as one of his own (Neytiri isn't so keen). Just like that, Spider became an adopted member of the Sully clan, forming a particularly close bond with Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), which is ironic given that Spider's father killed Kiri's mother. Though the knowledge of his father's sins still haunts Spider, he looks forward to a life where he can be rid of him. Unfortunately for Spider, his hateful father found a way to come back into his life.

With Quaritch's Resurrection in 'The Way of Water,' the Colonel Gets a Heart (kind of)

Through the miracle of science, Colonel Quaritch is brought back to life as what he hates more than anything - a Na'vi avatar. Since he wasn't able to beat his enemy, he has to become them and is placed on a mission to assassinate Jake Sully, now the leader of the insurgent Omaticaya Clan. Quaritch probably expected that his old enemies had settled down and started a family in the decade since his initial defeat, but he didn't expect his son to be a part of their family. In fact, Quaritch didn't even expect Spider to even be on the planet and seeing that he missed seeing his son grow up creates an unusual situation for the strike team leader.

Image via Disney

When Spider is captured and tortured by General Armore (Edie Falco), we see a side of Quaritch that we truly have never seen before. Quaritch stops the interrogation under the guise that a gentler hand with the boy may yield better results, but it's clear that Quaritch feels remorse for Spider even though he's technically only a clone of his real father. The soft spot Quaritch has for the boy still doesn't stop him from using him as a tool to communicate with and learn the secrets of the Na'vi, so his motivations and intentions are still unpure. Plus, Quaritch also has no issue putting children other than his own in harm's way, as he frequently captures Jake's other children and is even responsible for the death of one of them.

The ultimate test for Quaritch's potential to find redemption comes when he's in a stand-off with Neytiri. With the colonel having a blade to Kiri's neck and Neytiri in the same position with Spider, the two claim their willing to kill either child to get what they want. Quaritch bluffs and says that Spider doesn't mean anything to him, but ultimately folds and lets Kiri go so Neytiri will let Spider go. His hatred for Jake is still undeterred though, as they have one final duel where Jake nearly drowns him. Spider, feeling an obligation to Quaritch after his father saved him, does the same for him. Though his adopted family may argue that Spider saving Quaritch puts them in more danger, it makes the likelihood that the colonel will turn over a new leaf even more probable.

Should Quaritch Remain an Unapologetic Villain or Become a Force for Good?

Quaritch giving up Jake to save his son is far and away the most selfless act he's committed in the franchise yet and officially sets him on a new path. Does he deserve redemption? Absolutely not. Quaritch has displaced, tortured, and murdered among a variety of other crimes in massive quantities. He's a war criminal who in a real-world setting, should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. That being said, when it comes to redemption for characters like Quaritch, it's not so much about deserving redemption, but rather trying to earn redemption. We mentioned Darth Vader earlier and that's a perfect example of someone who sought to be redeemed despite murdering literal children en masse. If Quaritch really makes an effort when he inevitably returns, there's a chance that he'll find a way to make up for a lifetime of atrocities. Given that there are at least three movies left, the colonel has plenty of time to potentially make things right.

Read More About ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’