Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterBefore I get into my argument, I want to make it very clear that I only watched the first Avatar a few days ago and the sequel yesterday. Before, this, I was more than happy to dismiss this box office phenomenon to the millennial and older generations as I, nor my similar-aged friends, ever seemed to care about the flying blue alien movie. So, I do not know any of the Na’vi language or the lore. I can barely remember any of the characters’ names nor do I really ever feel the need to call upon them in my daily life (well, that's what I've felt over the past few days) so that doesn't bother me too much. But, I do know one thing, and that is that Sigourney Weaver returning for Avatar: The Way of Water was a huge mistake.

Who Does Sigourney Weaver Play in 'Avatar'?

Some context: In the first movie, the original Girlboss, Sigourney Weaver, plays the chain-smoking, genius Scientist, Dr. Grace Augustine. To be fair to her, she is absolutely the headstrong cat that needs to be put against the male testosterone-full pigeons she is constantly around. She has no reservations in telling Jarhead Jake (Sam Worthington) how it is, and she’s not like the dumb capitalist pigs funding her research. She genuinely wants to learn the ways of the Na’vi without harming them. Her research has put humankind as close to the Na’vi as they've ever been before, But, don’t fret! She’s also a cool scientist. When in her avatar, she plays basketball and has banter with her male colleagues. She’s essentially Ellen Ripley years later. Grace, the martyr that she is, gets shot towards the end of the movie and despite the Na’vi’s best efforts, she succumbs to her injuries. But, in Pandora, much like every bankable franchise that might or might not need to bring characters back for box office attraction - death is never final.

Who Is Kiri?

As we return to Pandora in The Way of Water and catch up with Jake and Neytiri, we learn that somehow scientists somehow a Na'vi child was born from Grace’s avatar? It puts her actual genetic makeup in question but no time to address that properly (and yet, the film is still over three hours long). This child, Kiri, lives as Jake and Neytiri’s child, but she still loves to visit the lab and push her face against the tank her “mother” is floating around in. That’s…nice? Kiri is absolutely a fully-formed character. When she and her family learn the way of water, she realizes that she is more in tune with the Na’vi than she thinks, as she is constantly ridiculed for being a “half-breed.” So, what is my gripe, you ask? Did I mention that Kiri is meant to be sixteen? Did I also mention that she is played by a seventy-three-year-old Sigourney Weaver?

Sigourney Weaver Is Not Believable as a Teenager

The whole thing is just insanely laughable but also incredibly unsettling. First of all, it makes me think that James Cameron and the crew take the audience for idiots, that we'll happily sit back and enjoy a grown-ass woman voicing a child. Did they really think we're that gullible? It honestly appears now that not much thought was put into the decision as Cameron has described it as "It was just a fun idea." Don’t get me wrong, I think Sigourney Weaver is one of the most iconic performers of all time, and her work, especially in Aliens, has always had a major impact on me. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better line delivery than "Get away from her, you bitch!" But there is a time and place for Sigourney Weaver. And it’s not in a character of a frolicking adolescent girl.

Kiri, let’s face it, is a manic pixie dream Na’vi. She loves nature, she always wants to be alone, and she dons a sea plant of some sort that makes her look like she has fairy wings. That isn’t to say that she’s reduced to being an obedient, sweet little daughter. Her insane intellect is made known right away. She’s fair, she’s wiser than her brothers, and she’ll protect her little sister no matter what dangerous circumstances she finds herself in. But when she opens that mouth of hers and refers to characters played by actors half her age as "mother" and "father," I just can't help but be reminded that this is literally a seventy-year-old woman playing a child. I get the whole allure of bringing Weaver back but, Jesus, at what cost? It totally distracts from Kiri’s arc, which is one of the better character backgrounds in the movie.

How Are They Going to Develop Kiri and Spider's Love Story?

The other, very uncomfortable and creepy issue is that the movie heavily hints at a love story between Kiri and Spider (Jack Champion). Spider is a human child who was left on Pandora after the humans were kicked off (yeah, Tarzan basically). He’s very close to the Sully family and thinks of himself as a native. He and Kiri have little glances and moments throughout, making their mutual attraction obvious. Nothing happens between the two in The Water of Water, but it does beg the question: If, in future movies, they do want to expand on this romantic plot, does that mean that a seventy-year-old Weaver will have to kiss a twenty-year-old Jack Champion?

Now, I know what you’re going to say: Hollywood has paired young female actors with disgustingly older men for decades. But, it’s an issue that doesn't become justified if the roles are reversed. I’m all for an older girlboss getting some toyboy meat, but more in the vein of a surface-level rom-com like The Rebound. If I can compliment the Avatar movies for anything, it's how they develop their romantic plotlines. With two more movies confirmed, how are they going to establish a love story as palpable and heartwarming as Jake and Neykiri's (Zoe Saldaña) with a pair that could literally be grandmother and grandson? I don’t understand why they couldn't have cast a young actress who looks like Weaver and then include the actual actress in a flashback cameo (oh wait - they did. But that wasn't enough for the King of the World!). The first film is literally the highest-grossing movie of all time, was it really worth ruining one of the more compelling characters by including another big box office name? Sorry Kiri, I mean Sigourney, but I see you, and I ain't buying it.

