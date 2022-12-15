While some have already had the chance to return to Pandora, the worldwide release of Avatar: The Way of Water is as close as ever as we quickly approach its December 16 release. Just ahead of the long-awaited James Cameron sequel, Hollywood Records has announced that the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available on all music streaming platforms.

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will include 22 tracks, featuring music by Grammy Award-winning composer Simon Franglen, who worked alongside the late Jame Horner on the original Avatar film and spend much of the last three years composing the score for the highly anticipated sequel, with the score clocking in at a sizable three hours. Franglen was also responsible for the production and further composition of the music throughout “Pandora–The World of Avatar,” which opened at Walt Disney World in Florida in May 2017 and is working on the next Avatar sequel to be released in 2024.

The Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack also features an exclusive original song, “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” written and performed by The Weeknd, and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Franglen. It was also confirmed that the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will also be available on vinyl in early 2023 and is available to pre-order now. In addition to the release of the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, it was also announced that the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Score will release early next week on Tuesday, December 20, and will feature 11 additional score cues from the film not available in the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in theaters on December 16. Below you can see the entire tracklist for the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack as well as the tracklist for the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water Original Score:

Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting –

Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) – Performed by The Weeknd Into The Water Happiness Is Simple A New Star Converging Paths Rescue and Loss Family is Our Fortress Hometree The Way of Water Payakan Mighty Eywa Friends Cove of The Ancestors The Tulkun Return The Hunt Na’vi Attack Eclipse Bad Parents Knife Fight From Darkness to Light The Spirit Tree The Songcord - Performed by Zoë Saldana

Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Score) Tracklisting:

Hometree Songcord Opening Happiness Is Simple A New Star Train Attack Masks Off Converging Paths Rescue and Loss Family Is Our Fortress Sanctuary Into the Water Training Montage The Way of Water Where the Men Hunt Payakan Mighty Eywa Friends Cove of the Ancestors The Tulkun Return The Hunt Kids in Peril Na'vi Attack A Farewell to Arm Eclipse Bad Parents Knife Fight World Upside Down From Darkness to Light Family Songcord Chapter The Spirit Tree The Songcord - Performed by Zoë Saldana

Avatar: The Way of Water debuts in theaters on December 16. You can listen to the newly released Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack here.