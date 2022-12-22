Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.The majestic sea creatures, held in reverence by the Metkayina clan, known as tulkuns are one of the most fascinating additions to the world of Pandora in James Cameron's Avatar: Way of Water. The flora and fauna of Pandora have played a pivotal role in the events of Avatar and its glorious sequel. From the direhorse ridden by the Na'vi to the thanator that confronts Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) in his first outing in the Pandoran wild, the creatures of the land have been intrinsic elements of the wondrous nature of Pandora. It was obvious that with a shift in landscape, there were going to be some new additions to the growing list of Pandoran creatures. The tulkuns that roam the vast waters of Pandora become the most exciting addition to the list, with the tulkun known as Payakan ending up playing a major role in the events, emerging as a character in its own right. While a few details are revealed about the tulkuns in the film, there is much to explore about these important creatures as they stand to play a pivotal role in future films with Avatar 4 supposedly titled The Tulkun Rider.

Tulkuns Are Much Bigger Than Earthly Whales

It's clear that the Pandoran tulkuns are based on whales found on Earth. But in terms of its proportions, the tulkuns dwarf any blue whale on earth. Possibly the largest fauna on Pandora, tulkuns may grow up to 300 feet. Comparatively, blue whales reach 98 feet and the wingspan of the great leonopteryx is somewhere between 75 and 80 feet. Much like other Pandoran creatures, tulkuns have four orange eyes with two eyes on each side of the head. They have six flippers and six blowholes on their back. The plated armor helps them defend against attacks - a reason why the whalers attack from below to kill the tulkuns. The two big brightly colored head crests that protrude from the front of its snout are one of the distinguishable features of these sea-faring creatures.

Apart from their majestic proportions, what makes tulkuns unique is their highly intelligent nature. As revealed in The Way of Water, due to the large size of the brain, the intelligence of these sea whales trumps that of even humans. Known to live in large groups as families, tulkuns exhibit similar social behavior as well. Like humans, they indulge in history, mathematics, poetry, and music. The tulkun Roa, the spiritual sister of the Tsahik Ronal (Kate Winslet) of the Metkayina, is known to be a singer. Moreover, tulkuns can even communicate with the Na'vi and sense emotions as suggested by Lo'ak's (Britain Dalton) interactions with Payakan, the tulkun outcast he befriends.

Tulkuns Have Great Cultural Significance For The Na'vi

Tulkuns bear great significance in the culture of the Metkayina clan, the sea people of Pandora. The significance becomes evident when they even get ready to wage war against the sky people due to the brutal killing of a tulkun. The Metkayina treat tulkuns as their siblings with each member of the clan having a spirit sister or brother. A bond with a tulkun is formed at an early age and is maintained all throughout life. The death of a tulkun is treated as the death of a family member among the Metkayina.

The Way of Water even focuses on the reunion of the Metkayina with the tulkun who have returned after quite a long time. The Metkayina are seen exchanging stories and experiences with the tulkun from the times they were apart just like siblings do. Births and deaths among the tulkuns are a reason for celebrations and mourning among the Metkayina. The close bond is also reflected in the fact that the tulkuns have access to the memories stored within Eywa, the All-Mother of the Na'vi, and can share them with the Na'vi. This is how Lo'ak discovers that Payakan is not a killer as he's believed to be by the Metkayina.

Why Was Payakan Outcasted?

Payakan is a rogue tulkun who has been outcasted by his community. Jake Sully's son, Lo'ak, befriends him and discovers that the reason he was ex-communicated is that he is believed to be responsible for the death of other tulkuns. During Lo'ak's interactions with Payakan, he discovers that this is not the truth. Payakan became an outcast when he decided to lead a war party against a Resources Development Administration whaling ship in retaliation for the death of his mother. In the end, most of the members of the war party died and Payakan was outcasted for causing the death of his friends. As per the tulkun way of life, the killing of any organism is outlawed.

It's Tsireya (Bailey Bass), the daughter of Ronal, who tells Lo'ak about the history of the tulkuns. She reveals that the tulkuns used to be violent creatures during the time of the First Songs, the earliest recollection of Na'vi history. The tulkuns fought violently for territory and revenge. Fed up with the violent killing of their own kind, the tulkuns decided to prohibit all forms of killing, even the justified ones, and adopted the peaceful way of life. Thus, any tulkun who kills naturally becomes an outcast. As a result of the close bond shared between the tulkuns and the Metkayina, the outcast is kept at a distance by the Metkayina as well - a reason why Lo'ak is told to stay away from Payakan. However, Lo'ak understands that Payakan did not kill his friends and only wanted to take revenge for his mother's death.

Tulkuns Hold The Key to Immortality

When Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) decides to hunt down a tulkun to lure Jake Sully out, he discovers that there's a greater motive behind the deployment of whaling ships by the RDA to hunt the tulkuns. He finds out that a gland in the base of the tulkun skull secretes a yellow liquid that bears great value for the RDA as it stops human aging. Based on the Hindu mythological concept of immortality potion, Amrita is the most profitable substance on Pandora that drives all of RDA's work on the planet. One vial of Amrita is worth 80 million dollars, and it's supposedly the only useful substance for which an entire tulkun is killed by the RDA. After extracting the yellow liquid, the tulkun's body is disposed of in the sea waters.

Although only touched minutely in The Way of Water, this immortality-granting liquid may become a crucial point of contention in the upcoming films. Not to forget that Cameron has already brought some characters, such as Quaritch himself, back from the dead using recombinant technology. It won’t be a surprise that this liquid will play a game-changing role. However, it's arguable whether the aspect of immortality will prove beneficial for a movie that has already a lot going story-wise. Nonetheless, if Cameron decides to pursue the angle, the tulkuns will continue to face a crisis of existence.

Apart from giving some of the coolest action sequences in The Way of Water, the tulkuns become an integral part of the storyline in the sequel. Knowledge of the history and function of the tulkuns in the lives of the Na'vi further deepens the understanding of how the Na'vi are connected to Eywa. Given that Jake Sully and his family are formally welcomed into the Metkayina in the final moments of The Way of Water, it is not going to be the last time that we see the awe-inspiring creatures in their full glory.

