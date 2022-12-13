If there’s one word you can associate with the Avatar franchise is technology. In 2009, the first installment was solely responsible for popularizing the 3-D viewing experience in theaters, due to the fact that James Cameron made it a point of using 3-D cameras to film the Pandora adventure. With its sequels, the franchise still teases more developments to come – in Avatar: The Way of Water, for example, Cameron suggests that the CGI work is next level. So, does this mean every Avatar installment will aim towards some kind of breakthrough, tech-wise?

In an interview with Collider, Avatar producer Jon Landau told our own Perri Nemiroff that, as surprising as it sounds, technology takes a backseat to the story in Avatar. During the conversation, Landau revealed that technology is just a means to tell each story in the most inventive way possible–and raising the bar in terms of exhibition also demands some effort from movie theater owners. As he explained:

“Well, I think we're gonna continue to raise the bar with the storytelling first. I think that what we're gonna do is go out and meet new clans. We're gonna go out and see different biomes, and that's gonna present its own technological challenges. How do we present those? Just like water presented challenges in this one. And, what we're gonna also continue to do is not look at just how we use the tools of technology, but how do we get the exhibition community on board with creating a ubiquitous improvement across all theaters? Because that's what we have to do as we compete with more and more home streaming and bigger screens. It's not just about the content we create, it's a partnership with exhibition.”

Back in 2009, movie theaters across the world had to change their projectors and provide 3-D glasses in order to accommodate what ended up becoming the highest-grossing movie ever. This means that Cameron and Avatar can only get so far in terms of the movie-going experience, because any changes to traditional screenings depend on modifying the exhibition industry as well. At the same time, making the theater experience as distinct from watching a movie at home as possible is imperative nowadays, as some blockbusters struggle to make waves on the big screen.

Avatar: The Way of Water chronicles the life in Pandora as new species of the Na’vi get unveiled. The ambitious sequel was shot in water tanks and cast members had to learn deep diving in order to film underwater scenes. The sequel features returning cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast additions include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in theaters this Friday, December 16. You can watch the full interview below.