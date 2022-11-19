With the highly-anticipated release of Avatar: The Way of Water just around the corner, the franchise's official Twitter account has announced a new partnership with The Nature Conservancy, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting Earth's wildlife, that will allow fans to bring out their creative side.

The announcement comes via an official featurette, which features the cast of the upcoming film as they explain the details of the partnership. In an effort to protect ten exceptional animals, fans of the franchise can create their own underwater creature in a virtual recreation of Pandora's oceans. With every aquatic Pandoran animal created, Disney US will donate $5 to the organization to help protect 10 percent of Earth's oceans by 2030. Fans can begin making their own creature now until December 31 this year.

Avatar is notable for its strong environmental themes, so the partnership between the two only comes naturally. With the franchise known for its creative and unique visual design, the promotion is likely to offer fans the opportunity to bring out their fun and creative side in the virtual space. With each creature contributing to the global effort to protect Earth's animals, embracing creativity will come with a big satisfaction from environmentally thoughtful fans of the franchise. Oceans will also be playing a significant role in the upcoming sequel, and with the film only a month away, it won't be too long before audiences get to dip their toes into the breathtaking beauty of Pandora's oceans.

Image via Disney

The partnership with The Nature Conservancy for Avatar: The Way of Water is the newest in what will likely be a large global effort to drum up hype for the film. The film's marketing campaign will continue to gear up as additional partnerships are likely to be announced within the upcoming weeks ahead of the film's December 16 release.

The long-awaited sequel to the hit science fiction epic finally arrives 13 years after the release of the original film, which currently holds the title of the highest-grossing movie of all time globally. With that title comes big footsteps for its sequel to follow. Whether all the hype will be worth it remains to be seen. Still, if James Cameron's previous track record is any indication, then Avatar: The Way of Water could make some big waves this holiday season.

Avatar: The Way of Water splashes into theaters on December 16. Check out the official promotion for the upcoming sequel below, and create your own creature here.