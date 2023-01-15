It was the reign of holdover hits over the extended MLK weekend box office, with several titles either passing important milestones or posting numbers that deserve a round of applause. Generating more money in its fifth weekend than most pandemic-era movies have been able to in their debuts, director James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water grossed $31.1 million over the traditional three-day weekend, and is projected to finish the four-day holiday period with $38.5 million.

This takes the science-fiction sequel’s running domestic total to $570 million, which means that it is still pacing ahead of its predecessor at the same point. But the first Avatar, which was released in 2009, virtually refused to drop for weeks, ultimately finishing as the highest-grossing movie in history with $2.9 billion worldwide. The Way of Water won’t hit that figure, but its current global haul of $1.89 billion means that it will definitely become the first movie of the pandemic era to gross more than $2 billion worldwide, and will overtake Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.91 billion lifetime haul very soon.

The film is also well-placed to eventually overtake Cameron’s Titanic ($659 million) at the domestic box office, although the first Avatar’s $750 million lifetime domestic haul (including re-release figures, of course) might be out of reach. Next up, The Way of Water will aim to overtake Incredibles 2’s $608 million haul, to claim the 12th spot on the all-time list.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Coming in at number two with a measly 40% drop from its first weekend is Universal’s horror hit M3GAN. The film added $17.9 million over the traditional three-day weekend, and is projected to make $21.2 million by Monday, pushing its running domestic total to just under $60 million. That’s a strong result for the well-reviewed and enthusiastically received film, which reportedly just cost $12 million to produce.

Universal also claimed the number three spot with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Released over a decade after the original, which concluded its global run with over $550 million, The Last Wish added $13.4 million over the regular weekend, and is estimated to make $17.3 million by tomorrow, which will take its running domestic total to over $110 million. The number four and five spots were taken by two newcomers — Sony’s drama A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks as a curmudgeonly old man, and the latest Gerard Butler action vehicle, Plane. Based on the bestselling Swedish novel, A Man Called Otto successfully attracted the older crowds as it expanded into wide release with a $12.6 million weekend ($15 million over the holiday period), taking its running domestic total to $21 million. Plane took off with $10 million ($11.6 million over the extended weekend), which is a solid result for the relatively cheap franchise-starter.

The Way of Water will face its first real challenge at the box office in a couple of weeks, when director M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin will likely unseat it from the top spot for the first time in over two months. You can watch our interview with M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.