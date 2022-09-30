Avatar: The Way of Water may be the most buzzed-about film remaining on 2022's calendar, and is easily one of the most highly anticipated features in years. However, while the sequel to 2009's Avatar will likely draw massive crowds, experts predict that it may not bring in the box office figures that the original film did.

According to financial predictions published by Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water is forecasted to generate around $649 million at the domestic box office. Additional formats will help the film to bring in even more cash, as the project is estimated to earn $425 million and $214 million from video-on-demand and streaming platforms, respectively. Just looking at the box office totals, $649 million is certainly nothing to gawk at, as it puts director James Cameron's long-awaited sequel in a position to make a large profit, given that the film's budget was estimated to be around $250 million. However, if this box office prediction is close to accurate, then the film will still come up significantly short of its predecessor, as the original Avatar earned $772 million during its theatrical run.

However, asking any film - even a direct sequel - to measure up to Avatar is a tall task, as Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster broke numerous box office records upon its release. The film soared past the competition, earning $760 million domestically and shattering the worldwide box office, bringing in a global total of $2.79 billion - making Avatar the highest grossing film of all time. It would hold that record for a decade before bowing to Avengers: Endgame in 2019. However, a theatrical re-release in China in 2021 ballooned Avatar's global total to $2.85 billion, which passed Endgame and gave Avatar the top spot once again. The film is now generating even more cash following another recent theatrical re-release in anticipation of the sequel. It is unlikely that Avatar: The Way of Water will come anywhere near these records, especially given that its predicted $649 million would still be below 2022's highest-grossing film, Top Gun: Maverick, which has raked in over $700 million domestically.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Cameron's sequel may be helped, though, by a number of factors, Variety noted. This includes the fact that the film, like the original, is releasing at the height of the holiday filmgoing season, which typically draws crowds to large blockbusters released at this time. However, this year, there is not a ton of competition, as Avatar: The Way of Water really only has two major releases to face off against: DC Films' Black Adam and the MCU juggernaut Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - which, given that they will both be released in the months prior to Avatar: The Way of Water, are unlikely to have a major affect. While both of these films are also forecasted to do well - expected to generate $328 million and $423 million, respectively - neither of these figures would get close to Avatar: The Way of Water, which, if all goes as predicted, would take the end of the year crown.

The film is being distributed by 20th Century Studios who, along with parent company Disney, have begun a heavy marketing push for the feature. However, it seems that cinema analysts think that, even with the anticipation for the sequel and a decade-long wait, Avatar: The Way of Water will not be knocking on the original film's door.

