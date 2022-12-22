A new featurette for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released. The video, ‘Acting in the Volume’, showcases how the movie was made using CGI technology, with director James Cameron revealing that it was “the only way” to make the film.

In the featurette, Cameron explains the importance of using CG in the making of the Avatar sequel. “There are different ways to make films that have CG characters. What we’re interested in with performance capture is the totality of the performance. Physical, emotional, facial, the eyes—everything,” he says. “The actor creates the emotion. The actor creates the moment. It’s our job to make sure everything the actor did is preserved in their CG character.” Later in the video, the director admitted that he would not have used anything but CGI (computer-generated imagery) technology to make the film as it allowed him to focus on the actors without distraction. “I’m much more attuned to the actors because that’s all I’m worried about. I’m not distracted by the camera move or the extras in the background. I’m just there for them. That’s all I care about,” he said.

Due to the nature of the film, CG technology was the “only way” to create the world of Pandora, with improvements in the technology allowing the sequel to be better than the original 2009 film. “In making a movie set on Pandora, Pandora doesn’t exist. Avatars don’t exist at nine foot tall,” producer Jon Landau said, explaining how the technology works. “We have actors working in a volume with markers on their body, facial head rigs on their head, and we capture a hundred per cent of their performance in the digital world.” His explanation was added to by Jamie Flatters (Neteyam), Britain Dalton (Lo’ak), and Bailey Bass (Tsireya), who take viewers through how the suits feel like. “At the beginning of the day, the first thing we do is get into our capture suit and that is a skin-tight two-piece and it's totally filled with ping-pong-like balls around us so they can track my arm and then translate that into the virtual world.” Flatters said. “We’re capturing a much higher fidelity of performance,” Landau later added.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: James Cameron Knows How to Treat a Girlboss

The actors of Avatar: The Way of Water joined in with Cameron and Landau’s praise of the technology used, with scenes from the film interspersed throughout the featurette. “The amazing thing is the technology gives me that portal to bring my fourteen-year-old self to play this girl,” Sigourney Weaver, who plays Kiri, says. “I have had to work completely differently than I ever had before. And it’s been an amazing experience to go back in time.” Similarly, Kate Winslet, who plays Ronal, has said the technology is “just remarkable to be able to see the movements and performance go straight into the character.” The featurette showcases both the studio space used for the majority of the film as well as some of the scenes from the film alongside the behind-the-scenes performances of the actors, including a scene in which Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) scolds Jake (Sam Worthington) for being too harsh on their children.

Set approximately ten years after the events of the original film, the sequel sees Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their young family leave their forest home for an ocean-dwelling in preparation for an oncoming war. The film has already passed the $515 million mark at the box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently in theatres worldwide. Check out the full featurette below: