As anticipation continues to grow for the long-awaited sequel, a brand-new TV spot titled "Fortress" for Avatar: The Way of Water has been revealed, which features some new footage from the film. The new clip teases the return of humanity in an epic naval showdown on Pandora.

While humans may have suffered a humiliating defeat during the events of the first film, they return with a vengeance alongside some new and dangerous tech as the TV spot briefly reveals a Pandoran forest being entirely decimated by large and mysterious light beams. However, the biggest highlight is the reveal of some new footage from what is likely the film's final battle, which depicts whale-like creatures fighting alongside the Na'Vi against a naval fleet. The significance of the animals in the movie remains a mystery. However, the footage parallels events from the first film when Pandora's forest creatures help put an end to the RDA's reign. So far, the film's marketing material has done a good job of not revealing too much information about the film and keeping spoilers at a bare minimum, leaving plenty of room for speculation for the next few weeks before the movie releases in theaters.

It's no secret that James Cameron loves the ocean, and it appears his passion continues to be reflected on the big screen. With the film being the first to utilize underwater motion capture technology, Avatar: The Way of Water will continue to push the envelope established by the first film. Given the footage provided by the trailers so far, the film will, at the very least will, provide plenty of visual awe and wonder. However, only time will tell if it can also provide an emotionally engaging journey in the process.

After 13 years of waiting, fans of the franchise can finally set back into the beautiful world of Pandora that they fell in love with back in 2009. Whether all the years of waiting will be worth it remains to be seen. However, the film recently completed production, with director Guillermo del Toro, a close friend of Cameron, stating via Twitter that the movie is "A staggering achievement." The film also continues building buzz, with early box office tracking estimating that it will debut between $150 million and $175 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. With little competition and plenty of legroom in the upcoming weeks, the film could be making large waves at the box office when it debuts next month.

Avatar: The Way of Water will see the return of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully alongside Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri and Stephen Lang as a Recombinant of Miles Quaritch. Sigourney Weaver also returns for the sequel in a new role as Kiri, the adoptive daughter of Jake and Neytiri. Kate Winslet reunites with Cameron as Ronal, a member of the Metkayina Clan, and Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, the clan's leader.

With tickets now on sale, fans can finally watch Avatar: The Way of Water splashes into theaters on December 16. Check out the official TV spot for the film below.