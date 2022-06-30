With the release of the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's science fiction epic, Avatar, only six months away, an exclusive from Empire Magazine offers a new look at Kate Winslet's character, Ronal, a free-diving member of the Metkayina clan.

The image for Avatar: The Way of Water depicts Ronal standing alongside Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) as they stare into the distance. The image offers a detailed look at the two characters, revealing the advanced CGI on full display. Unlike the Na'vi characters introduced in the first Avatar film, Ronal and Tonowari have blue eyes instead of yellow as well as tattoos along their body and face. The two characters also both wear intricately detailed wardrobes with bright colors that pop out of the screen in line with the colorful world that audiences fell in love with in the original film.

Alongside the new image, the cover of Empire Magazine's newest issue features Ronal ready for battle on Pandora's oceans. The cover shows the film's highly-detailed CGI in its full glory with Ronal's thick, wavy hair looking life-like and the small individual water particles scattered throughout it.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: 'Avatar The Way of Water': Everything We Know About Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, Sequels & More

It remains unknown how big of a role Winslet's character will play in the story for Avatar: The Way of Water. Ronal will be pregnant in the film which could potentially lead to conflict as battles begin to escalate. That won't stop her willingness to fight. Offering insight into what her character will be like in the upcoming sequel, Winslet told Empire Magazine:

She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear. Her family and their home.

Avatar: The Way of Water will see the reunion of Winslet and Cameron after their previous collaboration on Titanic which would earn Winslet an Oscar nomination. In preparation for the role of Ronal, Winslet had to learn how to free-dive and hold her breath for over seven minutes in order to utilize the groundbreaking underwater motion capture technology featured in the film. With the talents of Winslet playing a strong character in another groundbreaking film from Cameron, fans now have another reason to return to the world of Pandora.

Avatar: The Way of Water is directed by Cameron and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, CCH Pounder, Curtis, Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. The film will be released exclusively in theaters on December 16. Fans will also get the chance to re-experience the first film in theaters on September 23.

Check out the new image of Winslet as Ronal, Curtis as Tonowari, and the cover of Empire Magazine's newest issue.