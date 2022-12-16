There was perhaps no more highly anticipated film in 2022 than Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the director James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi extravaganza. The film was predicted to make a massive wave at the box office, and it appears based on some initial IMAX earnings that this is likely to be the case.

Through the film's Thursday previews, Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed $9.2 million across the IMAX global network. The film has wracked in the cash from 1,372 screens across the IMAX system. In North America, where Avatar: The Way of Water has seen a massive promotional campaign, the film has seen 404 IMAX screens deliver initial box office earnings of $2.63 million. This accounted for approximately 15.5% of the domestic nationwide total, an impressive feat these days for a non-comic book film.

The film received an even more impressive IMAX roundup in China, where Avatar: The Way of Water received a rare release. The Chinese government has become increasingly reluctant to allow foreign films, particularly those made in Hollywood, to be played on their screens. However, China made an exception this time, and it seems to have paid off for Cameron and the rest of the crew. Through Thursday, the film grossed $3 million across 717 Chinese IMAX screens. This represents the second-highest Chinese box office preview for an IMAX film ever, and it accounted for a massive 56% of the country's box office total.

Staying in Asia, the film grossed $701,000 across the 2 days it played on IMAX's South Korean screens. The film, which played in the country's 20 IMAX theaters, accounted for 12% of the nationwide total, a figure that is notably more than double the market's typical opening weekend. Avatar: The Way of Water posted South Korea's third and fourth-highest opening IMAX days on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. It was notably able to ring up the cash register despite the average IMAX screen having just five to six daily showings, as opposed to the country's top three titles showing six to eight.

Even the world's most popular sporting tournament could not stop the surge of water. In France, Avatar: The Way of Water posted the nation's second-highest IMAX opening on Wednesday. This comes despite the French soccer team playing Morocco in the FIFA World Cup semifinal that same day, a game that notably started at a prime moviegoing hour - 8 p.m. local time.

Additional highlights from the IMAX opening days included the film posting the biggest Wednesday opening ever in Serbia and the Czech Republic, where it would do the same on Thursday. Singapore also saw its biggest Thursday opening ever for the film. Numerous other international markets saw similarly record-breaking results. The film is receiving this massive box office jump despite notably fewer showtimes overall.

These figures should come as no surprise, as Avatar: The Way of Water has long been on track to deliver the biggest opening at the global box office this year, with estimates saying the film will likely have an opening weekend between $450 million and $550 million. This is good news for one of the most expensive films of all time, which will need to make a significant haul at the box office to be profitable - and will reportedly need to make around $2 billion just to break even.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters.