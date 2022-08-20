With the anticipated release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water just a few months away, the official Avatar Twitter account has revealed a sneak peek of their upcoming line of Avatar action figures from McFarlane Toys in celebration of World Photography Day. The Tweet reads:

A picture is worth a thousand words, but on this #WorldPhotographyDay, this shot of the new Jake Sully action figure from @mcfarlanetoys has left us speechless 😶 📸 #AvatarTheWayOfWater

The action figure in full display showcased Jake Sully, played in the films by Sam Worthington, ready for action as he poses with a bow and arrow that the figure will come with. The figure offers a highly detailed likeness to the character which appears to come with a good range of articulation with double-jointed elbows. The photo also showcases a beautiful backdrop of a bioluminescent forest reminiscent of the ones found in the world of Pandora.

Earlier this summer at San Diego Comic Con, McFarlane Toys also revealed a look at two figures with Jake Sully's Banshee and Seze, who Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) rode in the first film. The figures, which appear in highly detailed movie-accurate paint, come with 22 points of articulation and will be 26 inches in length. Alongside their film-accurate appearance, the figures will also come with clear plastic stands for display. The Banshees, also called Ikrans by the Na'Vi, could serve as a perfect counterpart to the line of action figures which can offer collectors, both old and young, the chance to recreate their favorite scenes from the first film.

Image via 20th Century Studios

While no other figures for the upcoming set have been revealed yet, the line will likely have other recognizable characters from the films with other various creatures for the characters to interact with. The line is expected to be fully revealed this September at this year's D23 Expo. Alongside the release of the set of figures from McFarlane Toys, the world of Avatar will also be finding its way to a few LEGO sets which will be available for fans to purchase on October 1.

While no release date for the line of action figures has been given, the reveal of new merchandise helps build the anticipation for Avatar: The Way of Water, which continues to escalate as its release approaches. Alongside the release of its sequel, the original Avatar film will be re-released in theaters this September for audiences to revisit the immersive groundbreaking world they fell in love with back in 2009.

Avatar: The Way of Water splashes into theaters on December 16. The original Avatar will be re-released on September 23. Check out the image for the upcoming Jake Sully figure and official trailer for the highly anticipated sequel below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8Gx8wiNbs8