Having survived the sinking of the Titanic, Kate Winslet is no stranger to being punished by James Cameron when it comes to filming in and around water. But Winslet isn't one to shirk a challenge and became almost legendary among the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water following the duo's on set reunion.

Having undertaken a freediving boot camp in preparation for taking on the role, the English actress took like it to, well, a duck to water. Winslet is proud of the fact that she recorded a time of 7 minutes and 14 seconds underwater without breathing. That's fitting for someone who's portraying the role of Ronal, the leader of the water-based Metkayina, the inhabitants of the reefs on the planet of Pandora.

In an interview with Empire, Winslet has been discussing at length what it was that brought her back to Cameron, and why she felt the time was right to join the world of Avatar, even if Cameron was surprised she went back to film in the water once more. "I absolutely loved the first Avatar movie," said Winslet. She continued saying:

"The deeper themes it conveys about our declining planet were extremely poignant, and that mattered to me. So, I had no reservations at all. Plus, I was jumping into a well-oiled machine, so I was excited to think that everything they had learned as filmmakers from the first movie, would have only been ironed out and amplified in its second go around. And that's fun!"

Furthermore, the point of joining such a well-oiled machine, and a 'Pandora family' as she describes it, was all part of the appeal for Winslet, who has gone on to have a wildly successful career following her breakthrough role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic alongside Leonardo DiCaprio all those years ago.

"I was just excited about all of it. To work with Sig and Zoe and Sam, of course. But to be a part of something that was so impactful and important on its first outing, was just so exciting. Everyone welcomed me immediately into the Pandora family. All the kids were adorable and want[ed] to learn all the time. And that was one of my favourite parts of the process actually… to be able to give those teenagers a bit of guidance here and there. Because it's tough when you are young and learning on the job, and sometimes it's a challenge just to put your vulnerabilities to one side and focus. So, getting to spend time with them was something I really valued. Because I understood what some of them may have felt like – those feelings of being nervous and awkward when you are embarking on a career in film at such a young age."

Winslet can be seen playing the role of Ronal, a "formidable female character" as Winslet puts it, in Avatar: The Way of Water