Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.One of the biggest mysteries of Avatar: The Way of Water was how Sigourney Weaver was going to be featured in the sequel. By the end of 2009’s Avatar, her character Dr. Grace Augustine is killed while trying to defend Pandora from humans and, even though the Na’vi try to transport her conscience to her avatar body, it turned out to be too late to save her. So... did James Cameron just decide to throw all that out the window?

As it turns out, not really. Weaver indeed returns as Dr. Augustine, but only in video logs that, in the story, the character recorded prior to her death. However, the movie also reveals that Dr. Augustine’s body was preserved because she was pregnant, and she ends up giving birth to a daughter named Kiri (also played by Weaver through motion capture).

While there was no mention of a pregnancy in Avatar, in The Way of Water there is a lot of speculation about who might be her father – or even if there is a father. In an interview to Variety, the movie’s co-screenwriter Rick Jaffa talked about the decision of bringing the beloved actor back:

“We were all like, well, how is that going to work exactly, Sigourney playing a teenager who is her offspring? […] There was a very quick turnaround — I don’t know how those guys did it — [or] what those images would look like, whether it was a character’s face or a setting. Once we had the image of Kiri on the wall in the writers' room, suddenly: ‘OK, there she is.' […] I don’t think we ever spoke about [Kiri] specifically as a Na’vi Jesus, [but] we set up these questions. We want people talking and thinking about these things.”

Could Kiri Be The Daughter of Eywa?

Kiri would qualify to be a “Na’vi Jesus” if, in fact, she was born with no father. In the first movie, Dr. Augustine had an intense connection with Eywa, which is a deity connected to wildlife and nature in Pandora, and one that the Omaticaya deeply respect. In Avatar: The Way of Water, it is revealed that Dr. Augustine’s daughter Kiri also has a strong connection to Eywa, to the point of bending some creatures and nature to her will. In the same interview, co-screenwriter Amanda Silver commented about the thought process of bringing Kiri to life and what the character might be:

“[H]ow do we explain it in the first act? That was a lot of exposition to get across, to get the audience to understand, to understand her struggles with her identity and her place in the world. […] There definitely is that feeling that Kiri is undeniably, deeply connected to Eywa in the way that Grace was. […] But it’s a mystery. We can’t really talk about it.”

Of course, we’ll have to wait for Avatar 3 to better understand the Na’vi kid’s true origins. So far, it means that she can be of great help in crucial moments. And for Weaver fans, it means that we still get to have her in some form throughout the next installments of Avatar. In a recent interview to Collider (which you can watch below), Weaver herself talked about how the idea of Kiri came to be and what she decided would be her approach to the role — and how much fun she ended up having.

Avatar: The Way of Water is playing now in theaters everywhere. You can check out or interview with Weaver below: