Believe it or not, it's not all that uncommon for entirely fictional cultures from pop culture mediums such as film, television, literature, and more to get an entire language created for them. Though this may seem like a simple way to provide world-building, some creatives go above and beyond and seek linguistic counsel to craft an entire vocabulary of words, even if the vast majority of them aren't said in the final product. Famous historic examples of this include Klingon from Star Trek, Elvish from The Lord of the Rings, and most recently, Na'vi from the Avatar franchise.

Created in cooperation with linguistic consultant and communications professor, Dr. Paul R. Frommer, visionary director James Cameron proved that his attention to detail in creating the science fiction world of Avatar is second to none with the creation of a legitimate language for the native residents of the planet Pandora known as the Na'vi. Some may call that excessive, but when you have a world as intricate and detailed as the one seen in Avatar, immersion is the top priority, especially if Cameron's plan for a total of five films is to come to fruition.

Thankfully, the films don't require a ten-week course in Na'vi to understand the films, and the latest installment, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), makes things easier by having the characters speak English when in the context of the film they're speaking Na'vi. Still, given how intricate the Na'vi culture and language are, perhaps a simple glossary going over the most essential words and phrases of the Pandoran culture could be of help.

Oel Ngati Kameie - I See You

Easily the most famous and essential phrase in the Na'vi culture is "oel ngati kameie," which directly translates to "I see you." It may sound like a simple greeting, but as Dr. Norm Spellman (Joel David Moore) explains to main protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), the phrase is so much more significant than that. "I see you" is the highest form of respect that a Na'vi member can receive in their culture, typically being said while introducing oneself to an individual who has earned such a high honor. Saying "I see you" isn't just saying that you see the person in front of you. It's saying that you're looking into them, their ultimate soul and connection to the Pandoran spirit that binds all things, Eywa. Though Jake was once an outcast from the Omaticaya Clan, once he returned to them while riding the legendary Toruk beast and became the mythical Toruk Makto, he was welcomed back with the very same phrase that so many respectable Na'vi have earned.

Toruk Makto - Rider of the Last Shadow

The title given to Jake fits into two parts. "Toruk" means "Last Shadow" and "Makto: means "Ride," with the two words combining to form "Rider of the Last Shadow". The Last Shadow is the name given to the creature with the scientific name of the great leonopteryx, an absolutely massive flying beast that is the apex predator of the Pandoran skies. As Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) explains, there have only been five Na'vi who have been able to ride the beast, giving them the name of Toruk Makto. This title essentially become a legend and leadership figure for the Na'vi people, and Jake became the first human/avatar to be able to ride the beast, officially making him one of the Omaticaya clan.

Tsaheylu - Bond

There's a reason why all Na'vi have a ponytail, and it's not just because of any sort of fashion expectation. Like all living creatures on Pandora, every Na'vi is equipped with a special organ in their hair that when connected, creates a psychic bond called a "Tsaheylu." You may notice that we said Toruk Makto was a person who could ride the Toruk, not tame it. That's because using the creatures of Pandora to the Na'vi isn't a relationship between a master and a servant. It's a mutual bond where the souls and minds between the two entities pursue a common goal. much like the entity Eywa of the Na'vi religion intended, all beings on Pandora fulfill a purpose in the circle of life and exist to serve each other in a variety of ways.

Eywa - World Spirit

Eywa is far more than the Mother Nature equivalent for Pandora. Eywa is the worshipped entity that connects all living things on Pandora. The Na'vi, the animals, the plants, everything is a gift from Eywa, and when all of those things eventually expire, they enjoy a glorious afterlife alongside their creator. The Na'vi can even commune with Eywa by using a Tsaheylu on their sacred world tree, but this is a one-way communication to the goddess, and she can't directly respond back. Eywa's existence was dismissed by the human invaders as pure savage superstition, but there have been quite a few events to occur on Pandora that defy all scientific explanations. There was the once neutral wildlife uniting to fight the humans in the final battle of the first film as well as the miraculous birth of Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) in the second, who seems to also have unexplainable powers that manipulate nature.

Skxawng - Moron

It takes quite a bit for Jake to be accepted among the Na'vi, with his biggest rival Tsu'tey (Laz Alonso) and his companions calling him "skxqwng" which Sully quickly explains to the audience means "moron." Obviously, the word is intended to be an insult in most contexts, and it's easily the most common insult hurled at fellow Na'vi. Not a flattering word in any sense, but it's still better than what they call the human invaders. In the second film, skxawng makes a subtle comeback with the many Sully siblings constantly calling each other the word when they have their friendly squabbles.

Tawtute - Skyperson

To the Na'vi, the human race is full of extra-terrestrial invaders who have come to ultimately exterminate all life on Pandora. Since they arrived on the planet through space, the invaders were given the title of "Tawtute," or "Skyperson." The name is fairly self-explanatory, giving a justifiably scary name to the people who are trying to conquer a planet that had no quarrel with them. Still, not all skypeople share the genocidal aspirations of their peers, instead choosing to help the Na'vi in their fight for freedom.

