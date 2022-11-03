As fans continue to anticipate the upcoming release of Avatar: The Way of Water, a spectacular light show, in theme with the highly anticipated sequel, was displayed in full grandeur at Niagara Falls in celebration of the new trailer's launch. Revealed via the official Avatar YouTube page, the video of the event features a beautiful spectacle of lights alongside a small peek at some footage from the film.

The video features director James Cameron as he announces the celebration for the film, which features footage of characters from the movie riding Ilus, one of the many new creatures in the franchise, and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) on a skimwing. During the celebration, the video reveals the waters of Niagara Falls lit up in a blue bioluminescent light show, a reflection of the beauties of Pandora itself. Alongside the reveal of some brief footage from the upcoming film, the video also features a beautiful spectacle as hundreds of drones take to the sky and line up to form the movie's logo.

Cameron reveals that he grew up near Niagara Falls during his youth, which makes the inclusion of his beloved franchise a part of the natural landmark even more significant to the filmmaker. While the light show didn't offer fans any additional details of the upcoming film, it does fit with the nature themes affiliated with the franchise. With Niagara Falls considered by many to be one of the most beautiful places to go in Canada, it's a perfect fit for Avatar, a franchise dedicated to nature preservation, to celebrate its new trailer at the iconic landmark.

RELATED: New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Invites Us Back to Pandora

The official trailer for the upcoming film is already drumming up anticipation online while offering viewers a breathtaking at Pandora's oceans. With the new trailer finally here, the film's marketing campaign is likely to begin building momentum as the film nears its December release. As fans of the first film continue to await the release of the long-gestating sequel eagerly, it won't be too long before audiences return to the beautiful world of Pandora. Only time will tell if all the years of waiting will be worth it.

Cameron returns after 13 years to direct the sequel to his blockbuster science fiction epic, which currently stands as the highest-grossing film of all time. Returning cast members from the first film include Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Joel David Moore, and Giovanni Ribisi. New cast members for the sequel include Kate Winslet, who previously collaborated with Cameron on Titanic, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Britain Dalton, among many others.

Avatar: The Way of Water debuts exclusively in theaters on December 16. Check out the brand-new video of the visually stunning light show below.