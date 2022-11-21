After more than a decade of waiting, audiences are finally gearing up to witness a return to James Cameron's ground-breaking Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel comes on the back of Avatar's global success. As well as a compelling story and an out-of-the-box concept like no other, the 2009 blockbuster braced uncharted anteriority with its futuristic visuals. The upcoming sequel honors the time that has passed since the initial release and is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It chronicles the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his other half Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their children. However, their life of bliss is abruptly interrupted when Pandora's existence is threatened once again. Jake and Neytiri team up with the army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet, encountering a string of trials - and tragedies - along the way.

Just weeks ahead of the film's highly-anticipated release a new poster for the IMAX 3D experience has been unveiled, teasing a fresh look into a re-awoken Pandora. The image features a fiercely confident Jake sitting on top of a banshee as it glides over the water. Brandishing an intimidatingly fierce expression, Jake appears every bit ready for battle as he looks ahead. Meanwhile, Neytiri is seen drifting closely behind Jake from the amber-coated skies above. From a visual standpoint, the poster boasts another elevation in Cameron's genius work, with graphics that ooze sophistication.

It's fair to say there are mounting expectations surrounding Avatar: The Way of Water, given the success of its award-winning predecessor. Its record-breaking legacy includes a $2.8 billion global box office smash which made it the highest-grossing film of all time. Following a stunning 4K re-release of the film, this figure has now surpassed a staggering $2.9 billion at the lifetime box office, the first ever film to do so.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Avatar 2 is currently reported to have a run-time of over 3 hours, giving audiences plenty to feast their eyes on. Should the sequel live up to expectations, Cameron already has a string of subsequent installments slated for release between December 2024 and 2028. The venture is already shaping up to be a film of epic proportions and an A-list cast is also on hand to ensure success. As well as a return for hero stars Worthington and Saldaña, audiences can expect to see appearances from Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Joel David Moore.

Avatar: The Way of Water is available to watch in immersive IMAX in theaters on December 16. You can check out the poster below: