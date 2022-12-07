'The Way of Water' will see the return of Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington as Neytiri and Jake respectively.

We are days away from returning to the world of Pandora with Avatar: The Way of Water and as we inch closer to the release of the movie, new information is trickling down to eager viewers. The long-awaited sequel of James Cameron’s 2009s Avatar will focus on the underwater world of the alien land this time around. A new clip revealed by the movie’s official Twitter handle teases the union between Omaticaya (the tribe of land) and Metkayina (the tribe of water) and the impending human invasion.

In the new clip, Jake reveals that the humans are hunting their tribe which has pushed them from their forests toward the water. When he’s reminded that “you do not know the sea,” a desperate Jake tells them they are willing to “learn.” The visuals reveal the Omaticaya’s attempts to familiarize themselves with the ways of water and its various magnificent creatures. We also see glimpses of the battle between humans and the Pandoran tribes which is a promising stunning spectacle.

The Way of Water comes 13 years after the release of the original movie which wasn’t just a commercial or critical success but a cultural phenomenon. In preparation for the sequel, Cameron had to work extensively on the script as well as develop technology to present the 3D spectacle. And seems like the efforts paid off as the initial reactions to the movie call it "immersive, stunning, and better than the first film.” The fans have been patiently waiting for the upcoming movie and given the reviews, they aren’t complaining. The movie also features music from the globally renowned artist, The Weeknd.

Image via Disney

In the upcoming feature, Jake and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, when threatened by the human invasion they must leave their home in the forest and find refuge in other regions of Pandora. Cameron has made a point to evolve his characters over the decade as the fans have and to keep the familial bond at the center of the story.

Avatar 2 sees the return of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as their adoptive teenage daughter Kiri and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch. New faces rounding off the cast are Kate Winslet as Ronal of the water tribe, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuktirey, Britain Dalton as Lo'ak, Jamie Flatters as Neteyam, and many more.

Avatar: The Way of Water comes to theaters on December 16. You can check out the new clip below: