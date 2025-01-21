Who wouldn't like to return to Pandora? It's exciting to note that the said return will be happening sooner rather than later with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire & Ash. Having waited thirteen years between the release of Avatar, and its first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, we are grateful that the latest wait is shorter, as its second sequel is due for release at the end of 2025. Now as we look ahead to the release of Fire & Ash, creator Cameron has revealed to Empire Magazine, that the upcoming sequel will address a problem that Hollywood always gets wrong.

"The exact quote, which is in the voiceover, is," Cameron told the outlet.""The fire of hate gives way to the ash of grief." I think what commercial Hollywood doesn't do well is deal with grief the way human beings really deal with it. You know, characters get killed off, and then in the next movie everybody's happy again. I've lost a lot of people, friends and family members, over the last six or eight years, and it doesn't work that way." Cameron goes on to also explain that grief wouldn't result in the family being vengeful and deciding to "gun up and kill" the humans, adding:

"It also doesn't make you so mad that you're going to become an army of one and gun up and kill all those m***********s, which is another Hollywood trope. It makes you just kind of depressed and f****d up. I'm not saying our movie's depressed and f****d up, I'm just saying that I think we deal with that part of life quite honestly. The [Sullys] journey continues in a very naturalistic, novelistic way. I've sort of thought of this next cycle, meaning 3, 4 and 5, as how they continue to process the things that happen to them. Now, of course, they're not human, but this is a movie for us, by us, right? Science-fiction is always just a big mirror of the human condition."

A New Adventure Awaits in the World of Avatar

The second film, Avatar: The Way of Water, introduced a seafaring tribe of Na'vi, and by the time it had ended, Jake (Sam Worthington) relives his memories of when Neteyam was young, highlighting the depth of his grief. While he mourns, Jake, like Cameron says, won't actively be seeking the RDA for vengeance. “We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm,” Cameron had previously explained. Fire and Ash will offer an entirely new adventure, with a fire-centered Na'vi tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin). Jake Sully and Varang, the leader of the Ash Clan, will cross paths along the way. Sully will be joined by his mate Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). The rest of the cast set to return for Fire and Ash include Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Giovanni Ribisi, CCH Pounder, David Thewlis, the villainous Quaritch (Stephen Lang), among others.

Come year's end, Cameron will deliver on Avatar: Fire and Ash, with the creator directing from a screenplay he wrote with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The trio joined Shane Salerno and Josh Friedman in developing the story. In the aftermath of Fire and Ash, the Avatar franchise is poised to expand even further as Cameron has at least two more Avatar sequels in the works for 2029 and 2031 releases.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19, 2025. Avatar: The Way of Water is streaming now on Disney+.

