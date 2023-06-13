Due to the announcement regarding the delay of Avatar 3, one of the franchise's producers, Jon Landau, shared a new behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming blockbuster through his social media accounts. The picture is a good reminder of how much effort needs to be placed in every shot from Cameron's fantastical world to ensure the visual effects can look as good as they possibly can. An actor can be seen through the digital filter the production camera already sets in place, giving the filmmakers a pre-visualization of how the Na'vi character will look like on screen.

The third movie in the Avatar franchise remains untitled, and it will deal with the fallout of the events that took place in Avatar: The Way of Water. Fans had to wait thirteen years after the release of the original movie in order to come back to Pandora and, while yet another delay might sound disappointing, the wait won't be as long this time around. Not only are the visual effects necessary to bring these stories to life very complex, but the fact that Disney is currently distributing the franchise means that Avatar has to adapt to other blockbusters being moved around the calendar.

In The Way of Water, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) have formed a family, and they have spent the past decade raising their kids to the best of their abilities. Life seemed pretty sweet for them in Pandora, until the humans returned. The people of Earth were no longer interested in the rare metals the moon could offer, they were back in Pandora to turn in into a brand-new space colony. Of course, this wouldn't sit right with Jake and the rest of the Na'vi, who worked tirelessly to keep the humans away from their natural resources.

A Bitter Rivalry Lives Again

Jake was surprised to learn that the army of Na'vi avatars that the humans brought alongside them was led by a body with the consciousness of his old enemy, Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stepehen Lang). While the character died at the hands of Neytiri during the events of the first movie, scientists found a way to digitally store his personality and memories, so that they could be installed in as many avatars as it was necessary. Given how devastated Quaritch left Jake during the sequel, there's no doubt that the rivals will once again tear each other apart in Avatar 3, when it hit the big screen on December 19, 2025.

You can check out the behind-the-scenes image from Avatar 3 below, before the movie flies into theaters in 2025: