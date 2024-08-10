The Big Picture Pandora will expand in Avatar 3 with new biomes, clans, and fan-favorite characters returning for another thrilling installment.

Expect fresh faces like Michelle Yeoh to join the cast, alongside a deeper dive into the Ash People clan in this fiery ride.

Technology will elevate storytelling to new heights, inviting fans to embrace the immersive world of Avatar like never before.

We are still more than one year away from the release of Avatar 3 and already, James Cameron is opening up the gates of Pandora. The legendary filmmaker gave those in attendance at D23 a first look at the highly-anticipated film which is set to take on the holiday theater traffic with its release on December 19, 2025. Nearly two years ago, Avatar’s producer, the late John Landau, spoke with Collider and teased that not only would the third installment “continue to raise the bar with storytelling” but that it would also introduce an entirely new set of “biomes” and “clans” as the universe is expanded upon. And thus, the creative team’s technology game will also step up even further than what audiences have come to expect. If today’s first look is any indication, the bar is going to be raised so high with Avatar 3 that fans will want to go back in the theaters not once, not twice, but as many times as they’d like.

Who Will Return For ‘Avatar 3’?

Close

Now nearly three installments into what will eventually become a five movie saga, fans have grown close to numerous members of the Avatar family. Right now, it’s been confirmed that franchise favorites including Zoe Saldaña (Special Ops: Lioness), Sigourney Weaver (Galaxy Quest), Sam Worthington (Horizon: An American Saga), Stephen Lang (Don’t Breathe), Bailey Bass (Interview with the Vampire), Britain Dalton (Dark Harvest), Matt Gerald (Solace), Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Best Foot Forward) CCH Pounder (The Shield) and more are on track to reprise their roles. Despite both of their characters passing on Wes Studi (Reservation Dogs) and Laz Alonso (The Boys) will also rejoin their former castmates for the third movie.

There will also be some fresh blood pumping into the world of Avatar with Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), joining the fold alongside others including Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) and David Thewlis (the Harry Potter franchise).

As mentioned above, Avatar 3 will paint a broader picture of Pandora, diving into the lives of those known as the Ash People, a clan who Cameron has teased will give us something totally different than the Na’vi we’ve met in the past. Blending these new characters and their personal set of drives along with the likes of the Sully family and the others we’ve come to know and love over the last two movies, Avatar 3 promises to be a fiery ride.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Avatar 3 and updates to come from the D23 festivities.