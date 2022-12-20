Avatar: The Way of Water was a box office juggernaut when it hit the big screen in December 2022, and James Cameron and Jon Landau wanted to make sure that their blue-tinted comeback wasn't for nothing. So much so that not one, not two, but THREE more sequels were announced alongside The Way of Water. In fact, the third entry in the series titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, has already been filmed. Now gone are the days when the vocal minority would shout that nobody cares about Pandora and the Na'vi anymore because the second entry in Cameron's ground-breaking franchise was a major critical and financial success, and it rejuvenated Avatar fever once more.

We still have a ways to go until we get another adventure following Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family, but we already know quite a bit about what to expect about the sure-to-be ambitious threequel. Sound the alarm and ready your banshees because here's everything we know so far about Avatar: Fire & Ash.

Image via Disney

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit theaters on December 19, 2025. So for those who want to be exact, that's exactly 1,099 days after the release of The Way of Water, which seems like a lot until you remember that fans had to wait a whopping 4,735 days between the release of the first film until they finally learned the ways of water.

James Cameron confirmed the release date in an interview with TV New Zealand, saying

"We're into a very hectic two years of post-production right now, so it'll be Christmas of '25."

This will pit the film against the animated sequel The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

On June 13, 2023, Jon Landau announced the delay on Twitter.

Avatar: Fire and Ash was previously scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024.

6 Will 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Be in 3D?

Image via Disney

Yes, much like the previous two films, Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in 3D as well as in IMAX and Dolby Vision.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'?

Image via Disney

No, a trailer has not yet been released for Avatar: Fire and Ash. If the movie is to follow a similar marketing strategy as its predecessor, we can expect to see our first look at the movie sometime in early May 2025, possibly timed to the release of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, much like the trailer for The Way of Water was paired with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.