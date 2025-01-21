After Avatar revolutionised 3D cinema in 2009 and its sequel, The Way of Water, blew away box office expectations 13 years later, James Cameron is raising the stakes once again with another bladder-testing outing for Jake Sully and the Na'vi in Fire and Ash. Speaking to Empire Magazine in their most recent edition, the legendary filmmaker teased what fans can expect from the third installment, hinting at not only more excitement but also a warning to those with sensitive bathroom dispositions.

“You can get your blood up in this movie. But what excites me as an artist who recently turned 70 and has kind of done all that stuff is not only the opportunity to get to do it again, but to get to a level of character and intrigue you haven’t seen before in an Avatar movie."

Avatar and The Way of Water introduced us to the lush, bioluminescent wonders of Pandora in the trees and in the waters, but Fire and Ash will take us into new territory. “We’re just starting to riff on it and twist it and turn it,” Cameron said. “It’s a tricky thing. We could be getting high on our own supply here, and everybody who looks at it goes, ‘F***, that’s not what I signed up for.’ But if you’re not making brave choices, you’re wasting everybody’s time and money. You’ve got to break the mould every fricking time.”

The Avatar Runtime Table

Movie Running Time Bladder Capacity Avatar 2 hours, 42 minutes Pretty full Avatar: The Way of Water 3 hours, 12 minutes Very full Avatar: Fire and Ash 3 hours, 12 minutes Projected to be full

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Will Be a Familiar Length

Image via 20th Century Studios

Cameron also confirmed that the runtime for Fire and Ash will be similar to The Way of Water, which clocked in at a mighty 192 minutes. Cameron added that, for once, production has actually gone smoothly. Imagine that? “We’ve doubled the number of shots finished at this stage of the game than we had on movie two [and] the films are about equal length. So that puts us well ahead of the curve, which is something I’ve never, frankly, experienced before,” Cameron said. “We’re getting to the point where we’re actually getting good at this.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash will open in theaters in December 2025. You can catch Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+ now. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates from the world of Avatar.