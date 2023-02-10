Joel David Moore, the actor who plays the scientist Norm in the Avatar franchise, dropped some tidbits about where his character is going next. Norm is one of the few friendly people Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) meets during the original film, willing to help the protagonist while he adapts to using his avatar. During last year's The Way of Water, he could be seen helping the Sully family after Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) has a seizure underwater. In a recent interview with Yahoo!, Moore played coy when talking about what audiences can expect from his character when he returns in James Cameron's upcoming sequel:

My role is really interesting and really fun and it will continue to be fun in the future. The storylines just get richer, more robust. The world of Pandora expands in a really lovely way. I've read, obviously, we shot two and three at the same time. And I've read four and I'm telling you there is so much joy to come in the world of Avatar. I can't say too much about the actual storylines, but Norm has a really fun, lovely journey ahead of him.

The Way of Water sees Jake and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) enjoying their life together while raising their children, when humans decided to return to the fantastical world of Pandora. A military operation led by an avatar with the consciousness of the deceased Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) is determined to avenge the Na'vi's victory from the events of the first movie. Throughout the film, the bitter rivalry between Jake and Quaritch escalates, leaving the Omatikaya leader wondering what he has to do in order to protect his family and defeat his enemies at the same time.

The movie received an overwhelming response from audiences around the world, and is currently getting closer and closer to Cameron's Titanic on the all-time box office charts. That would be just one of the many records the first Avatar sequel has broken during the two months it's been playing in theaters, as the film is already the third-biggest IMAX release in the history of the format. It is clear that audiences love spending time in Pandora and, thankfully, Cameron has just begun exploring the world of the Na'vi.

What's Next for Avatar?

The Way of Water is the first out of four planned sequels to the original Avatar film. Cameron spent years writing the complete story of the Sully family, while developing the technology that allowed his team to film motion capture sequences underwater. The currently untitled third Avatar movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. The director recently revealed that Lo'ak (Brian Dalton) will replace his father, Jake Sully, as the narrator of the third film. Sully could be heard through voiceover narration in the opening and closing sequences of The Way of Water.