Producer Jon Landau has confirmed that a breakout character from Avatar: The Way of Water will return for the third installment of the popular sci-fi franchise. As first revealed in an interview with The Wrap (as reported by Screenrant), the exiled Tulkun Payakan (Kevin Dorman) will make a return for Avatar 3, as will another fan favourite.

Landau has revealed that Payakan will be returning for the third Avatar film after the positive reception he received in the sequel. “Payakan will be back,” Landau stated in the interview. “I always viewed Payakan a little bit like Lassie. And I would say this is a story like a boy and his dog, and they’re both outcasts and they need each other,” Landau explained of the relationship between Payakan and Na’vi Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), the middle child of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), attributing it to the unexpected popularity of the exiled Tulkun. Originally, the producer did not believe Payakan would be considered by viewers as a proper character, believing it would be up to his team to make people remember him. “And I thought that Payakan was going to be a character as you describe them. People wouldn’t see that at first. And we had to keep saying Payakan is a character.” However, Payakan’s popularity among fans has ensured he will now return. “And when we would ask people about characters, Payakan was always on that list and included them, which was unusual.”

Payakan was first introduced in Avatar: The Way of Water, with his story left incomplete by the film's end. Prior to the events of the film, Payakan was exiled by his fellow Tulkuns—an intelligent marine species similar to a Terran whale—for breaking one of their biggest rules: using violence against human hunters. In the film, he forms a fast friendship with Lo’ak, having saved the Na’vi from an akula (a carnivorous fish), and helps the family with their fight against the RDA, again breaking the Tulkun’s rules by using violence against hunter Mick Scoresby (Brendan Cowell). Whilst Landau did not provide details as to Payakan’s role in the next film, it is hoped elements of the character’s future—namely, whether or not he will be able to rejoin the Tulkun—will be further explored.

Related: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Swims Past ‘Titanic’ at Domestic Box Office with $674.6 Million

Payakan will not be the only character from Avatar: The Way of Water returning in the third film, with Landau confirming his nemesis will also be returning. Scoresby, who survived Payakan’s attack, will also feature in Avatar 3. Having lost his arm to the Tulkun, Scoresby’s return will be with the intention of seeking revenge against Payakan and his allies. The sci-fi adventure franchise currently has two films released, with a further three planned for release within the next decade.

Avatar, which followed human Jake Sully (Worthington) as he became a native Pandorian and formed a relationship with Na’vi (Saldana), was released in 2009. The series continued with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water late last year, which saw Jake, Neytiri, and their family retreat from their forest home to the oceans under the threat of a looming war. In January, director James Cameron hinted that the third film in the franchise, which is yet to be formally titled, will see the introduction of fire-wielding Na’vi known as the ‘Ash People.’ Along with Worthington, Saldana, Dorman, and Dalton, the franchise also stars Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, Kate Winslet, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Sigourney Weaver, Matt Gerald, Laz Alonso, Cliff Curtis, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jamie Flatters, Jemaine Clement, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, and Bailey Bass among others.

Avatar 3 is set to be released December 20, 2024. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water.