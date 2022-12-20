Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterAvatar: The Way of Water just came out mere days ago, but James Cameron and Jon Landau wanted to make sure that their blue-tinted comeback wasn't for nothing. So much so that not one, not two, but THREE more sequels were announced alongside The Way of Water. In fact, the third entry in the series tentatively titled Avatar 3 (more on that later), has already been filmed. Now gone are the days when the vocal minority would shout that nobody cares about Pandora and the Na'vi anymore because the second entry in Cameron's ground-breaking franchise is already earning plenty of attention from awards bodies and rejuvenated Avatar fever once more.

We still have 24 months until we get another adventure following Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family, but we already know quite a bit about what to expect about the sure-to-be ambitious threequel. Sound the alarm and ready your banshees everything that we know so far about Avatar 3.

When Is Avatar 3 Coming Out?

Avatar 3 will be hitting theaters on December 20, 2024. So for those who want to be exact, that's exactly 735 days after the release of The Way of Water, which seems like a lot until you remember that fans had to wait a whopping 4,735 days between the release of the first film until they finally learned the ways of water.

Despite the release of the third film still being quite a ways away, Avatar 3 won't be the only filming released on that date. In fact, it's not the only film releasing on that date to star a blue-skinned creature, as Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to be going toe-to-toe with the James Cameron film, at least for now, as chances are the film will likely be delayed, much like what happened with Shazam! Fury of the Gods this year. The 2024 holiday season will also bring us Part 1 of Jon M. Chu and Universal's big-budget adaptation of the Broadway sensation Wicked, which may or may not feature one of the stars of Avatar 3.

As of now, the fourth entry is set to release on December 18, 2026, and the fifth installment is scheduled for December 22, 2028.

What Cast Members Are Returning for Avatar 3?

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Cliff Curtis, Bailey Bass, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald have all been confirmed to return as their Na'vi characters. As of now, there is no word yet on whether Kate Winslet will reprise her role as Ronal, but since the Oscar-winning actress, during an interview with Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast, she noted that she was confused at times on whether she was filming a scene for The Way of Water or for the third film, so it seems like she'll be returning once more. While Jamie Flatters' character Neteyam was killed at the end of The Way of Water, there's always a chance that he'll return as well, especially since this wouldn't be the first time the franchise has resurrected characters from the dead.

Of the human cast, Giovanni Ribisi is said to be returning as Parker Selfridge, after making a brief cameo in The Way of Water. The unknown fate of Jemaine Clement's Dr. Ian Garvin also seems to point in the direction that he'll be returning for the third film. Joel David Moore and Dileep Rao also seem like likely candidates to return as their characters Dr. Norm Spellman and Dr. Max Patel.

Two of the major human players in The Way of Water, Jack Champion's Spider and Edie Falco's General Frances Ardmore will also be returning for the next film.

Will Avatar 3 Introduce Any New Characters?

Avatar 3 will feature quite feature several big names joining the fold. After a big year in 2022 including her acclaimed leading role in Everything Everywhere All At Once and a voice role in the biggest animated film of the year, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Michelle Yeoh will be joining the Avatar franchise as a character named Dr. Karina Mogue, a human scientist. While many expected Yeoh to be featured in The Way of Water, that ended up not being the case.

Oona Chaplin most known for her role as Talisa Maegyr in Game of Thrones will be playing Varang, one of the new Na'vi. Baby Driver breakout star Eiza González revealed to Collider's own Perri Nemiroff back in 2021 that she auditioned for the role after having a small part in the Cameron-produced film Alita: Battle Angel.

Acclaimed British actor David Thewlis, who is most known for his role as Hogwarts' werewolf professor Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter films, will also have a key role as Peylak, one of the Na'vi in not just Avatar 3, but also 4 and 5.

When Did Avatar 3 Film?

Avatar 3 was filmed back-to-back with The Way of Water, with the latter film entering production way back in late 2017. Jon Landau revealed in an interview with Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that most of Avatar 3 has already been filmed, and not only that but some of the fourth film has already been shot as well.

We went out and we shot all of movie 2. We shot 95% of movie 3. We have a little bit that we have to still pick up. And we shot the first act of movie 4.

Avatar 3, much like The Way of Water, was filmed in New Zealand, the same country where The Lord of the Rings franchise was filmed, including the first season of The Rings of Power.

What Will Avatar 3 Be About?

As of now, we don't really know any concrete details. The Way of Water ended with Spider saving Quaritch but rejecting his offer to join him, as well as the Sully family finally being fully accepted as one of the Metkayina after Neteyam's body was laid to rest with the ancestors of the sea people. Jon Landau revealed to Collider that the third film will continue to raise the bar both technologically and thematically and that we'll be introduced to new clans of Na'vi and new biomes on Pandora.

“Well, I think we're gonna continue to raise the bar with the storytelling first. I think that what we're gonna do is go out and meet new clans. We're gonna go out and see different biomes, and that's gonna present its own technological challenges. How do we present those? Just like water presented challenges in this one. And, what we're gonna also continue to do is not look at just how we use the tools of technology, but how do we get the exhibition community on board with creating a ubiquitous improvement across all theaters?"

So we've seen the jungles of Pandora in the first film, and then the ocean, it's anyone's guess as to where the third movie will take us. Does Pandora have deserts? Do they have snowy mountains? We'll just have to wait and see.

What Will Avatar 3's Official Title Be?

Nothing has been confirmed yet as to what the name of the third film will be. A report from BBC News back in 2018 gave us a list of titles, one of those being The Way of Water. The piece claimed that the third film will be called.... Avatar: The Seed Bearer. That'd certainly be a choice, but hey, you do you, James Cameron.

