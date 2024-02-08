The Big Picture Zoë Saldaña is excited about the upcoming Avatar sequels, describing them as "amazing" and "crazy."

The Avatar franchise is a groundbreaking and trailblazing project for director James Cameron and the cast and crew.

Saldaña feels a strong connection to her character Neytiri and is thrilled to continue her journey in the sequels.

After cruising the cosmos by way of Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy, spraying bullets in Colombiana and Special Ops: Lioness, and dancing right into our hearts in Center Stage and Crossroads, Zoë Saldaña is here to tell her dedicated following that they ain’t seen nothing yet. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, the actress gave a peek into the future of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, singing praise for the director and for the final three films that will round out the five-feature series. Using words like “amazing” and “crazy” (but in a good way), Saldaña said that the anticipation of getting back to work is overwhelming. Dropping another tease, it sounds like that excitement will soon reach a fever pitch as the group is on course to return to set “next week.”

In her conversation with Weintraub, Saldaña said:

“It’s going to be amazing. Avatar 3 , it’s going to be amazing, and Avatar 4 and 5 , it just gets crazy. It’s true. It really does. [Cameron’s] blown our mind. This is his legacy project. We all thought it was Titanic , and it turned out that Avatar is his legacy, and for us to be a part of something so groundbreaking and trailblazing, it’s like it’s a legacy for us, too. So I’m excited to go back. We go back to work next week, so I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone.”

Saldaña’s excitement is almost contagious just reading her words, and we aren’t surprised one bit that the actress is so exhilarated and enthused to get back to work and continue on this “legacy project.” Just as she’s built her character from paper to screen, so has the rest of the cast and crew behind the groundbreaking, box office earner. And, as for the “crazy” aspect, 2009’s Avatar was already pretty mind-blowing, considering the way it relied on motion capture technology to really wow the audience. With Cameron now having that much more of a budget and all of these extra years of planning, the Academy Award-winning director is bound to pop off with these final three installments.

Zoe Saldaña Mirrors Her 'Avatar' Character

While names like Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement jumped on board for the 2022 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, Saldaña has been running through the forests and swimming in the waters of Pandora since 2009’s Avatar. Starring opposite Sam Worthington, Saldaña’s character, Neytiri, is one-half of the couple at the center of the action. In previous interviews we’ve conducted with Saldaña, she’s shared the tight-knit bond that she feels between her and her character as the pair have a lot in common.

“Neytiri and I,” she said, “in a way, have lived parallel lives. There’s a level of fearlessness and rebellion that I have, as a person, that Neytiri has, herself, and I was able to find kindred in that.” She went on to describe the bond of motherhood that she and Neytiri share, adding, “In my personal life, when I became a parent, fear entered my realm, with the fear of losing something that you love so much.”

At this time, the story is set to continue with Avatar 3 arriving in cinemas on December 19, 2025. With the group reuniting and getting back into the swing of things next week, they’ll hopefully be kind enough to share some pictures of the mind-blowing production process. Check out the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water below and stream it now on Disney+ and Max. While you're waiting for more info to drop, read up on everything we know about the threequel here.

