With Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to dismantle the worldwide box office, and only Ant-Man seeming capable of dethroning our big, blue overlords, it only seems natural for us as audiences to look to the future of the franchise, now that we know for sure we will be getting three more Avatar sequels.

Luckily, producer Jon Landau has been in a sharing mood, and had previously been dropping tantalizing hints about what audiences could expect from the next chapters in the epic story of Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family on Pandora. Having already revealed that Avatar 3, launching in December 2024, will feature Oona Chaplin (best known for her work in Game of Thrones) will be playing Varang, the antagonist and the leader of the aggressive Ash People of Pandora, Landau has also been dropping further nuggets of unobtainium when describing where the films will head following the next sequel.

Director James Cameron has already filmed scenes for both Avatar 3 and Avatar 4, and previously revealed that Avatar 4 would involve a large time jump that would age up the younger characters into adults. Landau reiterated that it would be a "big time jump," while also discussing the fact that the final film—for now—would continue in the wake of that, while taking the franchise somewhere incredibly alien: Earth.

Avatar Is About the Idea Humanity Can Change Course

The series' only glimpse of our own blue planet has come via deleted scenes in the original film, presenting it as a bleak and barren dystopia—which some may argue is slightly too realistic for a fantasy film—but Landau admitted the purpose for taking the film there was to share the primary message of the film, which Cameron has always stated was about positive change in environmental terms.

"There's over-population, and a depletion of our natural resources, which makes life harder," Landau told Empire. "But we don't want to paint a bleak picture of where our world is going. The films are also about the idea that we can change course." Landau elaborated by saying that, while the films had overarching themes, they were still ultimately about the characters we meet on Pandora, and how they themselves can affect change, and continue to care for each other as the films go on.

"Hopefully, The Way of Water came to its own conclusion, as I think each movie will. But they do set things up because we get more and more invested in these characters. Where does Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) go? What is Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) up to? What decisions will Jake and Neytiri have to make? All of these will continue to drive our story."

Avatar 3, 4, and 5 will all go forward, with tentative release dates set for 2024, 2026, and 2028. You can check out our interview with Jon Landau down below.