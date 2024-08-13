The Big Picture James Cameron confirms he will direct Avatar 4 and 5, with scripts already written and ready to go.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will explore the Ash people of Pandora, featuring returning stars and new cast members.

Stay tuned for Avatar: Fire and Ash in theaters on December 19, 2025, followed by future updates on the franchise.

The visionary director behind two of the most accomplished sci-fi films ever made just dropped a major update on several upcoming sequels. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, James Cameron provided a status report on Avatar 4 and 5, each of which are currently slated for release in 2029 and 2031. This news comes days after Avatar 3 got a major update at D23, when it was revealed the film's title would be Avatar: Fire and Ash, and one of the new characters would play a role in the next three Avatar films. There were recent rumors swirling around that, after Avatar 3, Cameron would pass the directorial torch onto another filmmaker. However, The Hollywood Reporter asked him about this and if he still had plans to direct Avatar 4 and 5, to which he responded:

"Sure. Absolutely. I mean, they're going to have to stop me. I got plenty of energy, love doing what I'm doing. Why would I not? And they're written, by the way. I just reread both of them about a month ago. They're cracking stories. They've got to get made. Look, if I get hit by a bus and I'm in an iron lung, somebody else is going to do it."

Assuming Cameron continues to be in good health, it's fair to say he will be the one at the helm to see the Avatar franchise through to its conclusion. While the fifth film is eyeing a 2031 release, it's also entirely possible for this to shift, as Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire and Ash have had to deal with several release delays. It takes a long time to build out the world of Pandora, and previous box office numbers prove there should be no expense spared in providing Cameron with what he needs. It's also important to note that, since directing the first Avatar in 2009, Cameron hasn't worked in a directing capacity on another project, so unless he has an itch to work on another project, it's almost certain the entirety of his effort will be focused on Avatar-related duties.

What All Do We Know About ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’?

Little is known about specific plot details for Avatar: Fire and Ash at this time, but it has been confirmed that franchise stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña will reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh has also joined the cast, along with Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis. While the first Avatar explores the lives of the Omatikaya and the sequel dives into the Metkayina, the threequel will follow the Ash people while also showcasing a broader vision of Pandora and using advanced technology to bring the fictional planet to life like never before.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected in theaters on December 19, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+.

