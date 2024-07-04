The Big Picture Avatar 4 is filming now, with production resuming in New Zealand.

Zoe Saldaña calls the Avatar franchise a "legacy project" for James Cameron and the cast.

Avatar 3 is set for release on December 19, 2025, followed by Avatar 4 in 2029 and Avatar 5 in 2031.

James Cameron’s sci-fi epic Avatar is one cinematic masterpiece that fans are more than willing to wait for. The first movie came out in 2009 and then fans had to wait over a decade for the sequel, The Way of Water, which introduced us to a new side of Jake’s family and Pandora itself. Nonetheless, the upcoming installments won’t take that long given Avatar 3 is already in post-production, and per actor Joel David Moore’s latest Instagram post the fourth installment has resumed production.

Moore, who portrays Norm Spellman in the franchise, recently took to the social media website to share a couple of photos from New Zealand, where the franchise films. While the actor shied away from spoiling anything, one image sees his character’s sketch while another one sees his trailer’s door. Sharing his excitement for what’s to come for fans he divulged in the caption, "Heading back to Wellington NZ is always so nostalgic. Been coming here for 17 years making this franchise, seeing familiar faces, friends, putting the hard work in, it's like a home away from home at this point. The family has grown, but the work flow and mission is always the same.”

‘Avatar’ is James Cameron’s Legacy

While Cameron has made several classics like Titanic, Terminator, and The Abyss among others, his work on the Avatar franchise is unparalleled. Not only the scale and technology used in the film are almost unheard of, but Cameron’s grip on the emotional core of the story makes it a worthwhile adventure for fans. Speaking to Collider previously, actor Zoe Saldaña shared her excitement for the future films, “It’s going to be amazing. Avatar 3, it’s going to be amazing, and Avatar 4 and 5, it just gets crazy. It’s true. It really does. [Cameron’s] blown our mind.” She added,

This is his legacy project. We all thought it was Titanic, and it turned out that Avatar is his legacy, and for us to be a part of something so groundbreaking and trailblazing, it’s like it’s a legacy for us, too. So I’m excited to go back. We go back to work next week, so I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone.”

The story is set to continue with Avatar 3 arriving in cinemas on December 19, 2025, with following movies coming out in 2029 and 2031, respectively. You can know more about the third installment with our guide here and stream the first two movies on Disney+.