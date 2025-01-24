Avatar: Fire & Ash is officially set to debut in theaters in less than one year on December 19, and it remains one of the most anticipated movies of the year with almost uncapped box office potential. Both previous installments in James Cameron's legendary sci-fi franchise have grossed over $2 billion at the box office, and it's impossible to rule out the third doing the same. However, the franchise will continue on well after Avatar: Fire & Ash, as at least two more Avatar films are in development and even have release dates attached. One of the major names set to star in Avatar 4 is Michelle Yeoh, and during a recent interview with Screen Rant, Yeoh compared staring in Avatar 4 to her newest movie, Star Trek: Section 31, and also highlighted her excitement work with James Cameron:

"No, it's going to be completely different. James [Cameron], you never know what to expect from him. So, I'm really, really looking forward to stepping back into that world because it's a very different world with the Avatars and things like that. It's not the same. It's not the same kind of acting, but it's the same kind of creativity and imagination."

It certainly presents a unique challenge to performers having to wear full layers of motion capture equipment to bring the signature blue Avatars to life, but it's part of what has made this franchise so iconic. Other stars like Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, who portray Jake Sully and Neytiri in previous installments, have also proven that it's possible to deliver Awards-worthy performances through the Na'vi of Pandora, particularly Saladaña, who has done some of the finest acting of her career as Neytiri. There is still a bit of a stigma in the entertainment world against motion capture performances, with mo-cap legend Andy Serkis calling for mo-cap performances to have their own category at the Oscars, and while the world may not have caught up with that yet, fans can still count on the stars of the Avatar franchise to deliver on the big screen.

What’s Next for Michelle Yeoh?